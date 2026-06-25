Flying Into Mackinac Island: A Pilot’s Guide to the Unique Challenges

Everyone remembers where they first soloed. but not all can say they did it on Michigan’s Mackinac Island.

That hot July evening in 2017 is permanently burned into my brain. I was pedaling as hard as I could down the taxiway on my bicycle—full sprint, legs screaming, wind fighting me like it had a personal vendetta—while off my left side, my instructor rotated off Runway 26 and disappeared back toward the mainland. Totally normal. That was the routine. He’d bring the airplane over from Mackinac County Airport (83D), we’d fly, and then he’d take it back while I biked home like a gremlin.

What wasn’t normal was what happened next. I parked my bike, walked into our condo overlooking the bridge, and had to tell my mom I had just soloed…without her permission.

So if you’re looking for a clean, checklist-only guide to flying into Mackinac Island, you’re probably going to be disappointed. But if you want to understand what it actually feels like to operate in and out of this place—and maybe avoid making a fool of yourself in the process—then you’re in the right place.

Place Outside of Time

First, we need to address something that should not still be a problem in 2026. It’s spelled “Mackinac.” Not “Mackinaw,” which is how it’s pronounced. I don’t care what your GPS says, what your relatives say, or what kind of educational gaps led you here.

Now that we’re all on the same page, let’s keep moving.

Mackinac Island occupies a strange space that doesn’t really make sense until you’ve been there. It’s a place that quite intentionally rejected the 20th century. There are no cars. There are no trucks. There is no quick way to get anywhere unless your legs or a horse are involved. Yet, somehow, airplanes made the cut.

Back in the 1930s, someone decided that total isolation might be a bit much, so the airport was built on top of the island’s elevated plateau. It’s one of the few concessions to modernity in a place that otherwise runs on bicycles and stubbornness.

I moved here when I was 12, already fully infected with the aviation bug. My mom took a job managing a hotel near the airport, which in hindsight might as well have been jet fuel poured directly onto my developing personality. The short bike ride to the airport quickly became routine, and before long I had established myself as the airport’s youngest and least-compensated regular. I was, officially, the airport bum, complete with a pin given to me by Dennis Bradley, the airport manager and former fire chief, who also happened to be the first person to teach me how to read a METAR.

Bradley also figured out pretty quickly that my enthusiasm could be leveraged into unpaid labor, so I ended up directing aircraft on busy summer weekends. That means I’ve watched a lot of you land. And taxi. And occasionally make decisions that I had strong opinions about.

Unforgiving Approach

So when I tell you that Mackinac Island is not a place to be casual, understand that it comes from years of standing on that ramp watching everything unfold.

The runway itself is only 3,500 feet long and sits at about 739 msl, which doesn’t sound particularly intimidating until you factor in what surrounds it. One end drops away toward the shoreline, while the other is bordered by trees and terrain that can create some convincing visual illusions. This is not a runway where you can rely on “feel” alone. If you let your eyes lie to you—and they will—you’ll end up either dragging it in or floating halfway down the pavement wondering what went wrong.

Landing on Runway 8 often gives pilots the impression that they’re higher than they actually are because of the drop-off beyond the approach end. That illusion can trick pilots into flying a lower-than-ideal approach. On the other hand, Runway 26 can feel compressed, with trees creating a sort of visual tunnel that encourages coming in high and fast. Neither of these outcomes is particularly helpful on a 3,500-foot runway. The solution is not to outthink the airport but to trust your numbers and fly a stabilized approach like you should.

A view of Mackinac County Airport [Credit: Neil Harris]



Then there’s the fact that you’re landing on an island, surrounded by a large body of water that has no interest in helping you if things go sideways. Lake Huron is not just a pretty backdrop. It influences wind, weather, and your margin for error. Conditions can shift quickly, and what looks calm from one direction may not be from another.

When I was learning, water safety wasn’t an optional lesson. It was baked into everything, because the reality is that your entire training environment is bordered by open water. You need to be thinking about winds beyond just the AWOS, about how the lake is affecting your approach, and about where you’re going if you decide not to land.

Traffic adds another layer, especially in the summer. The airport becomes a magnet for every type of general aviation pilot imaginable. You’ll see experienced operators who have been flying in for decades, and you’ll also see those who clearly have not practiced short-field technique since their check ride. The ramp fills quickly, the pattern can get busy, and situational awareness becomes everything. This is not the place to get creative or experimental with your pattern work. Pick something standard, communicate clearly, and fly it consistently.

From Summer Chaos to Winter Necessity

In the winter, the energy shifts completely. The chaos disappears, but the purpose becomes more serious. Aviation stops being recreational and starts being essential. Boats run until ice makes that impossible, and when that happens, airplanes take over. I’ve taken countless short hops to the mainland for things that would sound ridiculous anywhere else—groceries, school trips, even taking my dog for a grooming appointment. The flights are quick, efficient, and often coordinated in a way that feels more like a system than a service. You call, you wait, you listen for the engine across the quiet, and then you make your way to the airport knowing the airplane will be there when you arrive.

Logistically, you need to think differently when flying into Mackinac. You’re not landing at a typical airport with every convenience available. You are stepping into an environment where movement is slower, resources are more limited, and assumptions will get you into trouble. If you need something, plan for it ahead of time. If you think you can figure it out after you land, you’re probably going to spend more time than intended doing exactly that.

A view of Mackinac County Airport. [Credit: Neil Harris] The Round Island Lighthouse, built in 1895, is an iconic brick structure in Mackinac. [Credit: AdobeStock]

Discipline and Final Reward

Despite all of this, or maybe because of it, flying into Mackinac Island is one of the most rewarding and beautiful arrivals you can make. As you approach, the Mackinac Bridge stretches across the straits, the water opens up in every direction, and the island rises into view like something preserved from another era. It’s the kind of approach that makes you pause for just a second and appreciate what you’re doing, even if you’ve done it dozens of times before.

Then you land, taxi in, and shut down, and you realize something else. People are watching you. Tourists, kids, and random cyclists who stopped because an airplane showed up. Whether you like it or not, you’re now part of the spectacle. So carry yourself like someone who knows what they’re doing, even if you’re still thinking through your last landing.

Flying into Mackinac Island is not inherently difficult, but it’s unforgiving of complacency. It rewards preparation, discipline, and a willingness to respect the environment in which you’re operating. If something doesn’t look right on approach, go around. Not later, not after you try to salvage it—immediately. There is no penalty for making a good decision early, and there’s plenty of downside to pressing on when you shouldn’t.

I didn’t learn to fly with long runways, full-service FBOs, or easy access to airplanes. I learned here, coordinating with an instructor who had to bring the airplane to me just so I could log an hour, and then take it back when we were done. I learned on a strip of pavement surrounded by water, with a bike as my transportation and a small group of people who made the airport feel like home.

That experience shapes the way I see flying everywhere else.

So when you come to Mackinac—and you should—do it with intention. Avoid flying directly over the downtown district, since this place doesn’t take kindly to 21st-century noises after all. Plan on packing your patience and enjoy taking a step back in time unlike anywhere else.

This feature first appeared in the May/June 2026 Issue of Plane + Pilot magazine.