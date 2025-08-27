Zenith Announces 34th Annual Fly-In Event

Prominent kit airplane manufacturer Zenith Aircraft will be hosting its 34th annual Zenith Homecoming fly-in event at the company’s factory located at the Mexico Memorial Airport (KMYJ) in Missouri on September 19-20.

The Open Hangar Days & Fly-In event gives Zenith customers the chance to fly with their completed kitbuilt planes to the factory that originally manufactured the aircraft’s parts and components and connect with like-minded homebuilders looking to further their knowledge in the kitbuilding industry.

The event’s first day will consist of educational seminars and workshops related to airframe, engine, and avionics preparation. According to a Zenith news release, attendees will come away with a further understanding of all the choices available to those building and finishing their own aircraft.

[Credit: Zenith Aircraft]

Later in the day, Charlie Becker, the Experimental Aircraft Association‘s director of chapters and homebuilt community manager, will speak about government issues affecting light sport aircraft (LSA), most notably the newly-released MOSAIC rules reforming the LSA classification and GA community more broadly.

Day two will feature tours of the Zenith Aircraft kit production facilities, which have been recently expanded, along with continued seminars on kit construction and maintenance. Event goers will be able to participate in hands-on building projects inside the factory, including aircraft demonstrations throughout the day.

Back by popular demand, volunteers will host a women-only workshop to help boost interest in the kitbuilding industry.

More than a dozen vendors, whose products help finish and fly kitbuilt aircraft, also will be in attendance and typically offer prizes to a number of lucky attendees.

While Zenith has garnered a long-standing reputation for their short take-off and landing (STOL) aircraft kits like the STOL CH 701 and STOL CH 750 models, the company has looked to foster a community of fellow builders, going as far to state, “When you buy a kit from Zenith Aircraft Company, you are not just buying a product, you are joining a family.”