Before You Pay a Flight School Up Front, Think Twice

Flight training requires a tremendous amount of trust.

Students trust instructors with their education, mechanics with the airplanes they fly, and flight schools with what can easily amount to tens of thousands of dollars over the course of earning a certificate or rating.

But a recent case out of Georgia serves as an important reminder that trust shouldn’t replace financial caution.

The former owners of a flight school were recently arrested and facing criminal charges following allegations surrounding money paid by students for flight training. The arrests come years after the school closed its doors, leaving some students without the training they had paid for—and, in some cases, still responsible for loans associated with it.

The allegations will ultimately have to play out through the legal system. But regardless of the outcome, the situation highlights a financial risk that exists throughout flight training: paying large amounts of money upfront for flying you haven’t actually done yet.

Block-time programs are nothing new in aviation.

The premise can be attractive. Pay for 10, 20, 50, or more hours in advance and receive a discounted aircraft or instruction rate. With the cost of earning a pilot certificate continuing to climb, saving even a few dollars per hour can make a meaningful difference.

But there’s another side to that deal.

The moment you hand over thousands of dollars for training you haven’t received, you’re accepting risk.

What happens if the airplane goes down for an extended maintenance issue? What if the school loses instructors? What if your circumstances change and you need to move? What happens if the business encounters financial trouble—or closes entirely?

And perhaps the most important question: Where is your money while you’re waiting to use it?

A professional website, a busy ramp, new airplanes, industry partnerships, or endorsements from respected members of the aviation community can make a flight school appear well established. None of those things, however, necessarily tell a student what is happening financially behind the scenes.

That doesn’t mean block-time programs are inherently bad, nor does it mean students should distrust flight schools. Thousands of reputable schools across the country use prepaid programs responsibly and provide excellent training.

It does mean students should understand exactly what they’re agreeing to before handing over a significant amount of money.

Read the contract. Understand the refund policy. Ask whether prepaid funds are refundable and under what circumstances. Find out how the school handles extended aircraft downtime or instructor shortages. Talk with current and former students. And consider whether the savings from paying upfront are worth having thousands of dollars tied up in training you haven’t received.

For many pilots, paying as you go may ultimately be the less risky option—even if it costs slightly more per hour.

Learning to fly is already a major financial commitment. Protecting that investment should be part of the planning process.

Because flight training is expensive enough when you actually receive it. You shouldn’t still be paying for training you never got.