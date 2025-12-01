Colorado Flight School Plans All-Electric Fleet

Centennial Flyers, a flight school based at Centennial Airport (KAPA) in Denver, has ordered six all-electric training aircraft, becoming the first operator in Colorado to incorporate the platform into its training program.

The order consists of six Bristell B23 Energic aircraft, a two-seat, low-wing trainer produced from a partnership between Czech-based BRM Aero and Swiss electric propulsion company H55. The aircraft is an offshoot of BRM’s piston-powered B23, which recently received type certification from the FAA in September, that features the airframe but replaces its traditional engine with an electric motor and batteries provided by H55.

The B23’s electric counterpart is expected to be certified in Europe in 2026 then in the U.S. in 2027. Centennial Flyers expects to take delivery of its first two aircraft in 2027, along with the remaining four the following year.

“Centennial Flyers is proud to bring electric flight to Colorado, pioneering and leading the transition to cleaner and quieter aircraft,” said school president Scott Smith. “Our members will be flying the most technologically advanced trainer in the world, and we are committed to establishing Centennial Airport as the home of Colorado’s next generation of flight.”

In August, H55 finished up its “Across America” tour where it showcased the all-electric trainer to flight schools and industry leaders. During the company’s visit to Centennial Airport, the aircraft participated in noise measurement tests where the levels were so low that many of the facility’s monitoring stations did not record sound above ambient levels, according to officials.

While the company was in Colorado on its cross-country exhibition, Centennial Flyers signed its letter of intent (LOI) for the six aircraft in a move that positioned the flight school as H55’s first U.S. fleet customer.

In addition to being a technological milestone for the Centennial Flyers, and flight schools around the country at large, the order signifies a good-faith effort from the airport to the surrounding Denver community that it is committed to pursuing further noise abatement remedies.

Centennial Airport, one of the busiest general aviation (GA) airports in the nation, is currently undergoing an FAA Part 150 noise compatibility study to assess and update standards in the area. The airport completed its first Part 150 study in 2008, which was then followed by a Noise Exposure Map (NEM) update in 2016.

According to the airport, the new study is being conducted in conjunction with local group Centennial Airport Community Noise Roundtable (CACNR). A website dedicated to the Part 150 study states that changes in aircraft fleet mix and updates to the noise model used for analysis were all factors in the decision to reengage in the process.

As technology continues to advance, the airport encourages operators to use newer aircraft if possible to mitigate noise pollution.

“The quiet nature of electric flight will have a positive impact on the communities surrounding our airport, and we’re proud to see sustainable aviation technology taking root right here at Centennial,” said Michael Fronapfel, executive director of Centennial Airport.