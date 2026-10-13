When Was the Last Time You Flew Just for Fun?

Somewhere between the flight reviews, maintenance bills, weather briefings, and that ever-growing list of things to accomplish, it can be easy to forget one of the biggest reasons we got into aviation in the first place—the simple joy of going flying.

Over the past year, Plane + Pilot has spent a lot of time celebrating what general aviation makes possible. We’ve explored new destinations, experienced airplanes in their element, and met the people who make this community so special.

But beyond the destinations, aircraft, and stories worth telling, there’s something at the heart of every great flying adventure that’s easy to overlook. Sometimes, it’s simply about being up there.

Not every flight needs to be a cross-country adventure or an excuse to check another box on your training list. Sometimes, it’s a quick breakfast run to an airport you’ve never visited, a scenic loop over familiar terrain, or an afternoon spent exploring a new destination with no real agenda beyond getting there. Those little flights can become some of our favorite memories, and they’re a reminder of just how much freedom a pilot certificate can offer.

Of course, the responsibilities that come with flying are important. Staying proficient, making sound decisions, and keeping up with maintenance are all part of being a good pilot. But somewhere in the middle of all those responsibilities, I hope we can make room for the fun, too.

It’s one of the things I love most about general aviation. An airplane can turn an ordinary Saturday into an adventure, make a faraway destination feel suddenly within reach, or give us an entirely new perspective on a place we thought we already knew. And you don’t necessarily need a fancy airplane, elaborate itinerary, or week off work to experience it.

So, as we head into another stretch of flying season, consider this your pilot reminder to find an excuse to go somewhere. Call a friend, pick a destination, check the weather, and make a day of it. Try that little airport you’ve been meaning to visit or finally make the $100 hamburger run you keep talking about.

At Plane + Pilot, we believe the best part of aviation isn’t just the airplane sitting in the hangar. It’s what happens when we take it somewhere.

I hope you find a little time to get out there and enjoy it. And if you do, tell us about it. I’d love to hear where you’re flying and what adventures you’re planning next.

As always, my inbox is open at cayla.mcleod@firecrown.com.