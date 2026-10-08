Alaska Fly-In Luxury

Life offers no guarantees, but when you’re spending the time and money to fly yourself to Alaska, you want to do all you can to stack the odds of a successful trip in your favor.

You’ll pore over the charts until you’ve got a rough map of Alaska implanted in your brain. You’ll go to sleep dreaming of it and wake up thinking about it. You’ll make lists—lots of them. Don’t forget mosquito head nets and bear spray, and store the spray safely in a locked metal container to prevent accidental detonation inside your aircraft.

You may want to camp a lot. But surely you’ll want some pampering, too, so here are a pair of highly reputable, multigenerational, family-owned lodges that will do their utmost to see that you enjoy every moment while in their care.

And don’t forget pilots who fly in get a discount.

Lake Clark Lodge

With a land plane or floatplane, fly southwest from Anchorage about 150 nm through the spectacular Lake Clark Pass to the Lake Clark Lodge at the end of the long peninsula past Port Alsworth on the lake’s northern side.

The pass can get socked in. FAA webcams in this pass face both east and west, and you can view them online before departure. Check the west-facing webcams at Trading Bay, Nikiski, and Beluga, too. Weather may change en route, so stay vigilant.

From Anchorage’s Lake Hood Airport (PALH), fly north to Point McKenzie and turn west. Follow the shoreline and then fly through Lake Clark Pass. Make position reports to “Lake Clark Pass Traffic” (see the FAA’s Chart Supplement Alaska). Keep to your right and watch for traffic, hard as it is to tear your eyes away from the glacier-filled volcanic mountains that rise above you on either side.

Alternatively, you can follow the western shoreline of Cook Inlet, turn west before Chisik Island over Tuxedni Bay, follow the Tuxedni River toward Port Alsworth over the Summit Mountains, and turn left over Port Alsworth to the lodge, which is at the end of Keyes Point across the lake.

There are two gravel runways on Keyes Point. The shorter one nearest the lodge is for staff only because it’s just 1,200 feet long. Guests may land at the larger runway, about 3,600 feet by 100 feet. If weather is an issue, Wilder Runway (PAKX) has an RNAV (GPS) approach to Runway 6. You can land there and get picked up, or, if the approach gets you below the clouds, you can cross the narrow lake and land at the longer runway on Keyes Point. Or land at Iliamna (PAIL), which has several instrument approaches and two long paved runways, and a lodge pilot will pick you up. If you’re flying a seaplane, you will tie up at the lodge’s dock or on the shoreline.

The lodge staff and owners take great pride in their individualized guest service. For 2027, they’ve decided to limit capacity to 12-14 guests at a time, allowing for more personalized flying and tour possibilities for each guest.

After you browse the videos and photos on the website, you’ll probably want to do it all.

The lodge has a fleet of DHC-2 Beavers and Cessna 206s. You’ll be surrounded by 8 million acres of pristine national park lands. Short wheel or floatplane hops provide access to coastal bear viewing, Dick Proenneke’s historic cabin and Twin Lakes (read more about him on the lodge website), the amazing, aptly named Turquoise Lake, and front-row access to the Tazimina River, one of the region’s most consistent fisheries for trout and grayling.

For a day when you stay on the ground, you can take a boat to access the Tanalian Falls trail and Kontrashibuna Lake.

When you return from hiking, fishing, or flying, you can relax on the covered deck with 360-degree views or lounge in the lakeside sauna. Play pool in the game room, or take a nap in the massage chair. Read a book in the library, or play cornhole on the deck. You’ll also find a poker table and two bars.

Whenever I’ve stayed at a luxurious fly-in lodge, I’ve met exceptionally interesting people and made new friends. Meals at the long communal dining table encourage conversation, even as you enjoy the freshest sockeye, fine wines, and cheesecake made with just-picked blueberries.

There are eight double-occupancy guest rooms equipped with two queen beds and its own full bathroom. You can request the suite or a room with a single king bed.

[Credit: Lake Clark Lodge] [Credit: Lake Clark Lodge] [Credit: Lake Clark Lodge] Fresh bear tracks near Lake Clark Lodge, where pilots arrive by floatplane to explore the untouched wilderness of Alaska’s backcountry. [Credit: Lake Clark Lodge] Cast for trout in pristine waters before relaxing in the rustic, warm comfort of Lake Clark Lodge. [Credit: Lake Clark Lodge]

Chelatna Lake Lodge

If you would rather spend your time within sight of the tallest mountain in North America, Chelatna Lake Lodge offers floatplane access on an 8-mile-long lake at the southern boundary of Denali National Park & Preserve and true fly-in exclusivity with no road in sight.

This is mostly a floatplane-access lodge, but it also has a 1,200-foot airstrip. Approved pilots may land on it, but only after conferring with lodge owners to make sure the pilot has the appropriate skills and equipment, and understands the conditions of the gravel strip. A better option might be to land at Talkeetna (PATK) and use the lodge’s air taxi service to reach Chelatna Lake.

Situated just south of the national park at the southern end of Chelatna Lake, from the lodge it’s only a 10-minute flight to Denali, known as “The High One,” and the Alaska Range, which dominate the views to the north. The closer you get, the smaller you feel.

Take a boat ride along 14-plus miles of shoreline to see black and brown bears, moose, and other wildlife. Kayaks, stand-up paddle boards, and rafts are also available.

Bring your binoculars, because the skies are home to trumpeter swans, bald and golden eagles, goshawks, ptarmigans, waxwings, owls, crossbills, and myriad small birds. Lucky visitors have seen wolves and wolverines. Five species of salmon make their home here, as well as Arctic grayling, northern pike, and rainbow trout.

You can also take a guided hike into the park itself to visit alpine meadows and glacier-carved valleys. Arrive by helicopter if you want. You may not see anyone outside your party all day.

Chelatna Lake Lodge is a third-generation, family-run operation, not a corporate lodge chain. Your hosts and their family have genuine local roots and a long guiding history. To give self-flying pilots more one-on-one time with guides and staff, the lodge is capped at 16 guests nightly. Most weeks, it has 8-12.

The lodge offers deluxe Justus Cedar two-bedroom, two-bath chalets, with a choice of one king or two twin beds in each room—perfect for families or friends traveling together. Chalets are lakeside, with a large glassed-in prow front living room and your own spacious deck. It’s hard to pull yourself away from the view. Plenty of hot water, electricity, and gas heat are available at all times.

Three meals a day are brought to your table in the dining room of the main lodge. Plus, they have Starlink Wi-Fi (if you must) and a separate hand-hewn-log recreation lodge, where you’ll find a wood stove, fly-tying table, books, movies, and games. The lodge was built by hand in 1939 by a pair of hardy Norwegians who bushwacked their way to the area. Look around for historic, hand-painted artwork.

Each morning before your activities, you’ll meet in the “Old Lodge” to gear up. The lodge has much of what you need to be comfortable all day, but call ahead if you have specific gear questions.

After your day of fishing, flying, or exploring, you can, again, indulge in a lakeside, wood-fired sauna and hot tub. Do as the Scandinavians do and plunge your steaming body into the glacial lake. The sights, tastes, and feelings you’ll experience here will be unforgettable.

This article first appeared in the September/October 2026 Issue of Plane + Pilot magazine.