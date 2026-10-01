North to Alaska

Growing up, I was a Discovery, History, and National Geographic channel kid. Most nights before bed, my family and I watched shows like Life Below Zero, Ice Road Truckers, Alaska State Troopers, and, of course, Flying Wild Alaska.

I was captivated by the rugged lifestyle, gritty personalities, and independence that came with living beyond so many of the comforts and conveniences of the Lower 48.

But it wasn’t until I became a pilot—and particularly one enthralled with backcountry flying—that Alaska really began to take a stronghold on my “must-visit” list.

Luckily, thanks to Plane + Pilot, I finally had the perfect excuse to make the trip.

Thanks to a little persuading from John Herman of Victor Sierra, the parent company of McFarlane, Alaskan Bushwheels, and Airframes Alaska, I booked the last-minute trip less than a week before the start of the Alaska Airmen’s Association’s Great Alaska Aviation Gathering.

Since this trip was going to be quite the trek (albeit I wasn’t flying myself there), I wanted to make sure I really got the most bang for my buck and had some chance of getting the bigger Alaskan picture. So instead of staying just a couple of nights to attend the gathering, I made sure to carve out the time and budget to stay 10 days in order to attend and cover the Valdez STOL Competition as well.

How could I fly all the way to Alaska a week before Valdez and not attend the home of STOL? There was no chance of it.

A CubCrafters Carbon Cub enjoys the view. [Credit: Colin Kosubinsky] Valdez is a hallmark of Alaskan aviation events. [Credit: Cayla McLeod]

After a not-so-bright-but-early flight out of Austin, Texas, to Seattle, I chomped at the bit as I sat in my mandatory window seat and began to fly over a part of this continent I had yet to see. As we neared Alaska by way of the Canadian coastline, the views were most certainly drool worthy. With miles of empty beaches and mountains coming into sight, so did the stereotypical Alaskan weather.

Although it was early May, the snow began to fall as we made our descent into Anchorage. With a fresh instrument rating in the books, I watched enthusiastically as I identified the different types of icing building up along the engine cowl and leading edges of the wings.

“How could this be May?” I thought to myself.

As we neared final approach, we slowly but surely popped out of the thick layer. This was where I was able to get my first clear look at Alaska.

It was less than glamorous, to say the least. Gray, snowy, misty, and most certainly breezy, as the airliner rocked from side to side.

Once parked at the gate, I almost became that person who stands up as soon as the airplane comes to a stop. Although they weren’t the picturesque views I was expecting to see on the way in, I thought those must be out there somewhere.

It was officially time to find them.

But not only was I in search of scenic views, I was also looking for people who could introduce me to their state and give me a bit of an Alaskan education.

Even though I spent 10 days in the state, I am far removed from what life—and flying—is actually like in Alaska. Since this magazine aims to educate, guide, and inspire you to fly your airplane to incredible places, I was searching for those individuals who could most definitely help with that.

That being said, I am turning this September/October issue over to the pros—the folks who live, fly, recreate, and enjoy Alaska to its fullest extent on a daily basis.

Allow me to introduce you to a few of them.

Valdez is a hallmark of Alaskan aviation events. [Credit: Cayla McLeod]

First off, we have Stef Goza, an Alaskan pilot, aviation advocate, and backcountry enthusiast who serves as an Alaska state liaison for the Recreational Aviation Foundation (RAF) and chair of the Mat-Su Valley Ninety-Nines. Goza promotes safety, mentorship, and backcountry access while strengthening connections throughout the state’s aviation community. She will cover all aspects of the RAF in Alaska, as well as introduce us to the Valdez Fly-In and the people who make it possible.

Next up, we have another Steph, but this time it’s Stephanie Blanchard. Blanchard is an accomplished commercial pilot, flight instructor, and real Alaska bush pilot. She owns a restaurant, the Linwood Bar & Grill in Seldovia and uses her Cessna 170B to fly food and supplies to her business, all while operating as a bear sightseeing guide and more in Alaska’s demanding backcountry.

Another pilot worth highlighting from the outset is Riley Martin, chief pilot at K2 Aviation in Talkeetna.

A lifelong Alaskan with deep roots in both aviation and the outdoors, Martin has been flying commercially since 2019, building experience across flight instruction, ferry operations, remote lodge flying, and Part 135 glacier operations. Today, he helps lead K2’s team through some of the most spectacular—and demanding—flying conditions Alaska has to offer.

McLeod flies with Leigh Coates and Jackie Burch in Coates’ Bell 505

helicopter. [Credit: Cayla McLeod]

Unlike me, these pilots didn’t grow up knowing Alaska through a television screen. They’ve lived it firsthand—from behind the controls, on glaciers and gravel bars, in remote communities, and in the kind of weather that makes flying in our nation’s Last Frontier unlike anywhere else.

Over the course of my 10 days, I only scratched the surface of all things Alaska. But if there was one thing I quickly learned, it’s that the state is every bit as wild, demanding, and captivating as I had imagined.

Welcome to Alaska. It’s not to be taken lightly.

This article first appeared in the September/October 2026 Issue of Plane + Pilot magazine.



