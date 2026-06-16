McFarlane Alaska Acquires T3 Tailwheel Production Line

Since McFarlane Aviation established its backcountry-focused brand in April, through an initial consolidation of backcountry outfits Alaskan Bushwheels and Airframes Alaska under the name McFarlane Alaska, the company has shown no signs of relaxing.

On Wednesday, McFarlane Alaska announced the additional acquisition of the T3 tailwheel production line, known for its suspension system aimed at improving shock absorption and reducing wear and tear when flying on rugged terrain. Currently, T3 supports systems for various kitbuilt and certified aircraft, including the Aviat Husky, Kitfox, Rans line, Glasair, Piper PA-18, and Cessna 170, among others.

“We are incredibly proud to bring the T3 product line fully into McFarlane Alaska,” said Sean McLaughlin, CEO of Alaskan Bushwheels and Airframes Alaska. “These are products that backcountry pilots depend on to fly safely in some of the most demanding environments in the world, and it was important to us that they remain in the right hands. I am confident pilots and mechanics will continue to get the products and support they rely on for years to come.”

McFarlane, which has been manufacturing T3 products for years due to a close partnership, said the acquisition will allow them to expand manufacturing capabilities, invest deeper into further product development, and support emerging opportunities in the rapidly growing backcountry market. As of now, pilots and mechanics can expect the same level of quality and consistency they received prior to the acquisition, the company said.

As part of the inception of McFarlane Alaska in April, the company announced its retail location will be situated in Palmer, Alaska, where all products will be available, along with a broader range of product offerings from companies under the umbrella of McFarlane’s parent company, Victor Sierra.

All products are also available online through McFarlane Alaska.