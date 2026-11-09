‘Spirit of St. Louis’ Replica Embarks on 1,250-Mile Adventure

As the aviation community prepares to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Charles Lindbergh’s historic transatlantic flight in 1927, New York’s Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome is embarking on an adventure of its own, flying a full-scale replica of the legendary Spirit of St. Louis approximately 1,250 miles south to Lakeland, Florida.

Departing from the Hudson Valley on November 20, the replica will make its way to Florida over the course of three to four days, with several stops along the way. Two chase aircraft carrying a video crew, mechanic, and spare parts will accompany the historic machine, which is powered by an original Wright Whirlwind engine.

“This is an extraordinary opportunity to do outreach with the Spirit,” said Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome president David Trost in a news release. “Lindbergh flew nonstop to Paris, 3,600 miles in 33 and a half hours. We’re planning a 1,250-mile trip with several stops over three to four days.”

While the journey is considerably shorter than Lindbergh’s crossing of the Atlantic, the adventure is a fitting tribute to an era when flying long distances was anything but routine.

Nearly a century ago, Lindbergh departed New York in the original Spirit of St. Louis bound for Paris on a solo, nonstop flight that would forever change the public’s perception of aviation. Thirty-three and a half hours later, he landed in France, having accomplished what many once considered impossible.

Now, 100 years later, a faithful re-creation of that aircraft is once again taking to the skies on a cross-country journey, offering a rare opportunity to see aviation history in motion.

Completed after extensive historical research, Old Rhinebeck’s replica was built with careful attention to the original aircraft’s design, right down to its flight instruments. The airplane made its first flight in December 2015 and has since appeared at airshows and in film productions.

For those unfamiliar with Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome, the museum itself is something of an aviation destination.

Founded in 1958 by Cole Palen in New York’s Hudson Valley, the Aerodrome began with a collection of vintage airplanes and a runway carved out of three farmers’ fields. Today, its collection includes approximately 80 aircraft representing aviation’s pioneer and World War I periods, and its golden age, with around 20 of those airplanes in flying condition.

The replica will spend the winter on display at the Florida Air Museum ahead of the 53rd annual Sun ’n Fun Aerospace Expo, scheduled for April 6-11.

Next year’s event, themed “A World to SEA at 53,” will commemorate the centennial of Lindbergh’s groundbreaking flight, with the Spirit of St. Louis replica expected to participate in both static displays and exhibition flights.

Organizers are also planning special evening appearances near sunset in Paradise City, giving visitors an opportunity to watch the historic aircraft take flight against the backdrop of a Florida sky.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome and this extraordinary aircraft to Lakeland,” said Sun ’n Fun CEO Gene Conrad. “The Spirit of St. Louis represents a defining moment in aviation history.”

The replica’s arrival schedule remains weather-dependent. Pilots and aviation enthusiasts can follow its progress through the Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome and Sun ’n Fun websites, where additional updates about the aircraft’s arrival and 2027 appearances will be announced.