RAF Adds Maryland’s High Rock Airfield to ‘Expanding the Map’ Initiative

The Recreational Aviation Foundation (RAF) has added another destination to its growing network of backcountry airstrips, this time in western Maryland.

High Rock Airfield (68MD), a privately owned grass strip nestled along a sweeping bend of the North Branch of the Potomac River, was gifted to the RAF by the late Bob Armstrong, whose family shared a lifelong passion for aviation.

Located just 85 nm northwest of Washington, D.C., the airfield offers pilots an opportunity to trade the congestion of the nation’s capital for a quiet getaway in the Appalachian countryside.

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The 1,700-foot turf runway sits on former farmland beneath a nearby overlook that rises approximately 1,000 feet above the property. With the Maryland-West Virginia state line running through the adjacent Potomac River, pilots visiting High Rock will find themselves within easy reach of outdoor recreation opportunities, including camping, swimming, picnicking, and fishing.

The North Branch is particularly well known for its fishing, with rainbow, brown, brook, and cutthroat trout inhabiting its waters.

But beyond its scenic location, High Rock also carries a rich aviation history.

Armstrong and his father,Harold Armstrong, were avid aviators who based several rare and vintage aircraft at the property. Both were passionate about aircraft restoration, earning numerous awards for their workmanship over the years. Among their accomplishments was an Aeronca Champ restoration that received top Lindy Award honors at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh.

Bob Armstrong was also a longtime supporter of general aviation, holding memberships in numerous organizations, including the Experimental Aircraft Association, Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association, Soaring Society of America, and Vintage Sailplane Association.

Following Armstrong’s passing in 2024, the RAF assumed stewardship of the property, with RAF director Jeff Russell and volunteers Mike Truschel and Brian Haines working to prepare the airfield for public use.

After securing the necessary licensing through the FAA and the state of Maryland, the organization has officially opened High Rock to visiting pilots.

“We are humbled to have become the stewards of this special place, and will honor the Armstrong family’s legacy by creating a welcoming place to enjoy the fellowship of backcountry aviation,” said RAF president Bill McGlynn in a news release.

High Rock is currently a primitive airfield, although additional amenities are planned for the future. Pilots interested in visiting are required to review the airfield’s safety briefing before arrival.

The announcement marks the sixth airstrip added through the RAF’s “Expanding the Map” initiative, an ongoing effort to increase access to recreational aviation destinations across the country, particularly in regions where backcountry flying opportunities have historically been limited.

For pilots looking to add another grass strip to their logbooks, High Rock offers something increasingly difficult to find along the East Coast—a quiet, scenic place to land, pitch a tent, and enjoy the outdoors.

Additional information, including airfield details and the required safety briefing, is available through the RAF Airfield Guide.