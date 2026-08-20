The Rarest Rating: Earning Your AMES in a Lockwood AirCam

Few pilot ratings are as rare or as memorable as the Airplane Multi-Engine Sea (AMES). While most multi-engine training takes place on runways in aircraft such as the Piper Seminole or Beechcraft Duchess, this course trades runways for open water and conventional trainers for one of the most unique aircraft ever built—the AirCam.

At Sebring Aviation, located at Sebring Regional Airport (KSEF) in central Florida, pilots have the opportunity to earn their AMES rating in a twin-engine AirCam built by Lockwood Aero.

Originally designed for low-and-slow aerial photography expeditions over the northern Congo backcountry, the AirCam combines exceptional visibility, impressive short-water performance, and the added excitement of operating a twin-engine aircraft on floats.

The rating isn’t for beginners. Applicants must hold at least a private pilot certificate with an unrestricted Airplane Multi-Engine Land (AMEL) rating and possess a valid FAA medical certificate or BasicMed qualification. For those who meet the prerequisites the course offers a rare chance to expand their flying skills while experiencing a side of aviation few pilots ever encounter.

From step taxiing and glassy-water landings to asymmetric thrust demonstrations over central Florida’s lakes, earning an AMES rating is equal parts training, adventure, and an unforgettable flying experience.

The course is completed over three days—two days of ground and flight training, followed by a check ride on the third day at legendary Jack Brown’s Seaplane Base in Winter Haven, Florida.

Starting Out

Day one began in the classroom with my instructor, Yadiel Rios, covering the fundamentals of seaplane operations.

We discussed everything from reading the water to determining wind direction, and identifying suitable landing areas, as well as the techniques and considerations for normal, glassy-water, rough-water, and confined-area takeoffs and landings. While the material was new to me, Rios had a knack for making it approachable. Rather than simply providing answers, he challenged me to think critically and understand the reasoning behind each procedure.

For example, when discussing how to secure a seaplane at anchor, Rios didn’t just explain that the anchor line should be attached to the front of the float. He wanted you to know why. The answer is that anchoring from the rear can pull the back of the float into the water, increasing drag and potentially creating unsafe conditions.

It was a simple lesson but one that perfectly illustrated his approach—understanding not just what to do but the aerodynamic and hydrodynamic principles behind it.

By the end of the morning, it was clear that success in seaplane flying depends on much more than aircraft control alone.

A seaplane pilot must learn to read the environment, interpret the water’s surface, and make sound decisions based on constantly changing conditions. The ground training laid the foundation for everything that would follow once we climbed into the AirCam and headed for the lakes of central Florida.

Flying the AirCam was unlike anything I had experienced before.

At a rotation speed of 43mph, the AirCam leaps out of the water and off the land at an impressive 60 mph climb speed and 1,500 fpm climb rate. [Credit: Jon Whittle]

With a maximum gross weight of just 2,000 pounds and 200 hp provided by its twin Rotax 912 ULS engines, the aircraft delivers performance that is nothing short of remarkable. As we taxied onto Runway 14, I smoothly advanced both throttles to takeoff power. Before I could even glance down at the airspeed indicator to confirm the 43 mph rotation speed, I heard Rios from the rear seat calmly say, “Rotate.” Seconds later, we were airborne and climbing away from Sebring at 60 mph and 1,500 fpm.

Our first destination was Lake Istokpoga. By the afternoon, the winds had increased considerably. While the stronger winds made it easier to read the water’s surface and determine wind direction, they also created more challenging conditions for takeoffs and landings.

After arriving at the lake, I completed a rough-water landing followed by a rough-water takeoff, gaining firsthand experience with techniques rarely encountered in landplane training.

One of the most memorable lessons came while taxiing on the water.

Despite facing directly into a substantial headwind, the AirCam continued to creep forward at idle power as it naturally weathervaned into the wind. Rios explained that it takes roughly 30 knots of wind directly on the nose to hold the AirCam stationary on the water at idle—a testament to both the aircraft’s aerodynamic efficiency and the thrust produced by the Rotax engines.

Back at Sebring, the winds presented another challenge—a significant crosswind.

Once again, the AirCam impressed me with its capabilities. As we worked through a series of takeoffs and landings, Rios introduced me to one of the aircraft’s unique advantages—differential thrust.

With a strong left crosswind, I found myself holding a substantial amount of left aileron and right rudder to maintain alignment during the approach. By increasing power slightly on the left engine, I was able to reduce the amount of right rudder required, resulting in a more stable approach and eliminating the need for full flight control deflections. It was a practical demonstration of how effectively differential thrust can be used as a tool, and it showcased the AirCam’s remarkable maneuverability.

After several touch-and-goes and a full afternoon of learning, we returned to the hangar. Day one had already provided more unique flying experiences than many pilots encounter in an entire career, and I was beginning to understand why the AirCam has developed such a devoted following among pilots and general aviation enthusiasts.

Panel features a more

traditional layout. [Credit: Jon Whittle] Phil Lockwood originally built the AirCam for a National Geographic African expedition. [Credit: Jon Whittle]

Mastering the Water

Day two was dedicated to building proficiency and consistency in every type of seaplane takeoff and landing required by the Airman Certification Standards (ACS).

By this point, the fundamentals were becoming second nature, allowing us to focus less on memorizing procedures and more on refining technique. Throughout the day, we practiced normal, rough-water, glassy-water, and confined-area takeoffs and landings on several of central Florida’s lakes, with Rios continuously challenging me to evaluate wind conditions, water surface characteristics, and obstacles before every maneuver.

The most demanding maneuver of the day was undoubtedly the glassy-water landing.

Unlike rough-water operations, where wind and surface texture provide visual cues, a glassy-water surface can create the illusion of being much higher above the water than you actually are. The technique requires pilots to establish a stabilized descent at a predetermined airspeed and attitude then maintain that attitude all the way to touchdown without attempting to flare. It requires a level of discipline and trust in the procedure that can feel unnatural to pilots accustomed to visual references on a runway.

We also spent considerable time operating in confined areas, where planning becomes just as important as aircraft handling.

Selecting the proper touchdown point, understanding the effects of wind and obstacles, and identifying an escape route in the event of a rejected landing all became critical considerations. The AirCam’s impressive short-water performance made these exercises possible, but success still depended on sound decision making and precise aircraft control.

As a multi-engine course, engine-out procedures were also a major focus. One of the highlights was performing a single-engine approach and landing on the water.

While the AirCam is known for its forgiving handling characteristics, there is still a noticeable difference when one engine is producing thrust and the other is not. The exercise required careful power management, directional control, and an understanding of how asymmetric thrust affects the aircraft during the approach and landing phases. It was a valuable reminder that, even on floats, the fundamentals of multi-engine flying remain the same—maintain control, manage airspeed, and stay ahead of the aircraft.

By the end of the second day, I had completed dozens of takeoffs and landings in a wide variety of conditions.

What initially felt foreign had become increasingly comfortable, and the transition from landplane to seaplane pilot was beginning to take shape. More importantly, I was gaining an appreciation for how much seaplane flying revolves around environmental awareness. Every landing area, wind condition, and water surface presents a new set of variables, making each flight a constantly evolving exercise in judgment and decision making.

The Final Test

Day three began with a flight north to one of the most iconic destinations in floatplane flying —Jack Brown’s Seaplane Base. For decades, Jack Brown’s has been synonymous with seaplane training, and as we approached the shores of Lake Jesse, I couldn’t help but appreciate the significance of completing my check ride at a place as legendary as this.

Waiting for me was examiner Chuck Brown, whose name is well known throughout the seaplane community.

The check ride was conducted in a relaxed but professional atmosphere. Once the paperwork was complete, the oral portion began. Rather than feeling like an interrogation, the conversation felt like a discussion between pilots, designed to ensure I had a clear understanding of the AirCam and seaplane procedures.

Once the oral portion was complete, it was time to head to the water.

Set of Rotax 912 ULS engines and two Warp Drive carbon-fiber propellers slingshot the AirCam into the sky. [Credit: Jon Whittle]

The flight portion of the check ride brought together everything I had learned over the previous two days. Normal, rough-water, glassy-water, and confined-area operations all required the same attention to detail and environmental awareness that Rios had emphasized throughout the course. Every maneuver was an opportunity to demonstrate not only aircraft control, but also sound judgment and risk management.

Before long, the check ride was done. After securing the AirCam, I officially became a commercial pilot with an AMES rating.

Like many aviation milestones, the new rating represented more than just another line on a pilot certificate. Over the course of three days, I had learned to operate a unique aircraft, developed a new appreciation for the challenges of seaplane flying, and gained skills that would transfer to every airplane I fly in the future.

One of the biggest advantages of completing the AMES course through Sebring Aviation is its close relationship with Lockwood Aero, the company that designs, builds, and continuously refines the AirCam. Unlike many training programs that operate aircraft far removed from their manufacturer, students are learning in the same environment where the AirCam is engineered, assembled, and supported.

Questions about aircraft systems, design decisions, or operational techniques could often be answered by the people responsible for developing and improving the aircraft. It provided a level of insight that goes well beyond what is typically available in a conventional training environment.

Rather than simply learning how to fly the AirCam, students gain a deeper understanding of why the aircraft performs the way it does and how its unique design contributes to its remarkable capabilities.

The location also provides an added layer of confidence from a maintenance standpoint.

Lockwood Aero operates a certified Rotax service and repair center on-site, staffed by technicians with extensive experience maintaining the engines that power the AirCam fleet. While maintenance issues are uncommon, having factory-level support just steps away means that any discrepancies can be addressed quickly and correctly, minimizing downtime and ensuring the aircraft remain in top condition.

For a pilot traveling from across the country to earn a rating in a specialized aircraft, that level of support matters. The combination of expert instruction, direct access to the aircraft’s designers and builders, and on-site maintenance resources creates a training environment that is difficult to replicate anywhere else. It is one of the reasons Sebring has become a destination for pilots seeking not only an AMES rating but a comprehensive AirCam experience.

Phil Lockwood, owner of Lockwood Aero and designer of the AirCam, said that because it’s an experimental aircraft, owners who choose to equip their airplanes with amphibious floats often face a unique challenge in obtaining a AMES. Unlike more common ratings and endorsements, AMES training opportunities are extremely limited, and just a few years ago finding a course could be nearly impossible.

“We are fortunate to be able to do it,” said Lockwood. “It’s an unusual situation because normally, in an experimental aircraft, you can get a LODA [letter of deviation authority] that allows transition training for safety purposes, checkouts, and things like that. It became a very difficult situation for a lot of AirCam owners who wanted to get their multi-engine seaplane rating because of the limited availability.”

Recognizing the need, Lockwood worked directly with the FAA to develop a solution. The result was a special exemption allowing Sebring Aviation to conduct AMES training in the AirCam.

“We came up with our own training program and our own maintenance program for the floats, airframe, and engines,” Lockwood said. “We feel very fortunate to be able to do this, and it gives people a unique experience.”

The AirCam is quite at home in any environment, but one could say it is most so crisscrossing Florida’s waterways. [Credit: Jon Whittle]

That’s something few pilots will find elsewhere. Not only are students earning one of general aviation’s rarest ratings, but they are doing so in an aircraft designed for adventure flying and supported by the company that created it.

The AirCam continues to evolve as Lockwood and his team are now on the third generation of the design, incorporating lessons learned from decades of real-world operations.

“Gen 3 has a lot of improvements,” he said. “It has a higher gross weight, a stronger wing, and more strength in the fuselage. Now we’re working on making future improvements.”

More than 30 years after the aircraft’s introduction, Lockwood Aero continues to refine the design while remaining deeply involved in training the pilots who fly it. For students attending the multi-engine sea course, that means learning from instructors, mechanics, and engineers who know the aircraft far better than anyone else.

This feature first appeared in the July/August 2026 Issue of Plane + Pilot magazine.