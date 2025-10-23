Sport Pilot Capability Changes Arrive as MOSAIC Takes Effect

Those holding sport pilot certificates can now enjoy an expanded array of privileges under the first phase of the FAA’s Modernization of Special Airworthiness Certification (MOSAIC) ruling that went into effect on Wednesday.

MOSAIC is a comprehensive overhaul of the 2004 light sport aircraft (LSA) ruling that redefines what regulations sport pilots must abide by and how airworthiness certificates will be granted to LSA category aircraft.

The FAA originally established the sport pilot certificate and LSA classification in 2004 with the aim of lowering the barrier of entry for aviation enthusiasts looking to try their hand at flying by creating a less-arduous path than obtaining a private pilot certificate.

The original ruling allowed sport pilots to use a U.S. driver’s license in place of a medical certificate to exercise their privileges but also established a number of fixed requirements, including only flying aircraft with only two seats and a maximum takeoff weight of 1,320 pounds (1,420 pounds for seaplanes) among other items.

For years, the GA community has called the requirements too restrictive, setting the stage for a 20-year-long debate between industry partners and the FAA that resulted in MOSAIC going into effect this week.

The new ruling replaces the fixed requirements with more performance-based standards. Sport pilots may now operate aircraft with clean stall speeds of 59 knots calibrated airspeed with four seats, though they are still restricted to only carrying one other person.

As part of the changes, sport pilots are now eligible to operate a much larger collection of aircraft—models like the Piper Cherokee or Cessna 172, for example. Industry leaders have lauded the ruling as not only an expansion of new possibilities but as a boost to training initiatives as well.

“The dream of flight is now more attainable, with a wider array of available aircraft that bring all the fun of recreational flying,” said Jack Pelton, CEO of the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA), in a news release. “This uses the long-established parameters of the current sport pilot license flight training that can now be accomplished in the expanded definition of aircraft that qualify for sport pilot operation.”

Flight schools that use popular trainers, like the aforementioned Cessna 172, as part of their fleet are now able to attract a whole new demographic of students looking to obtain their sport pilot certification.

The portion of the MOSAIC ruling that was implemented Wednesday only applies to areas affecting sport pilots specifically. Changes regarding aircraft certifications will take effect in July and look to create the opportunity for manufacturers to design more innovative LSAs.

U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy first announced the MOSAIC ruling in July at EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, to a crowd of about 500 at the EAA Member Center.

“This new rule will promote better designs, safer materials, and upgraded technology in the recreational aviation sector.” Duffy said. “Our recreational pilots and plane manufacturers have correctly noted outdated regulations were inhibiting innovation and safety. No more.”