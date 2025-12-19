ScaleWings Introduces New MT Propeller for SW-51

ScaleWings, the European manufacturer of the popular homebuilt SW-51 Mustang, on Thursday unveiled its new MTV-22 composite propeller for the experimental build, drastically increasing the size when compared to previous props and performance numbers.

Designed as a replica of the North American P-51 Mustang, the SW-51 is a 72 percent scale match of the iconic warbird. The new MTV-22 composite propeller is 33 percent larger than the previous MTV-36 model, a change that provides both a massive boost in tangible aerodynamic benefits.

According to ScaleWings, the upgrade delivers a 15 percent increase in climb rate—adding roughly 300 fpm—while simultaneously reducing takeoff distance by 15 percent.

“Performance and appearance of the SW-51 already exceed customer expectations,” said Christian von Kessel, CEO of ScaleWings. “The new prop increases both performance and ramp appeal of what is arguably one of the most recognizable aircraft in the world.”

[Credit: ScaleWings]

The new propeller was the product of more than two years of development between ScaleWings and German-based MT-Propeller, which also manufactures full-scale composite propellers for existing P-51 and P-82 Twin Mustang models. The new MTV-22 was based on the original Hamilton Standard P-51 prop used in the 1940s.

“Making certain the SW-51 is an authentic replica of the original P-51 is something we take very seriously,” said von Kessel. “Since MT is now making the Hamilton Standard P-51 prop, it made perfect sense to collaborate with them on a new and improved prop for the SW-51.”

The aircraft boasts an all-composite frame, Rotax 916iS turbocharged engine, and Garmin avionics suite that gives the classic fighter a modern look.

On the heels of the overhauled Modernization of Special Airworthiness Certification (MOSAIC) rule over the summer, the SW-51 is light sport aircraft (LSA) eligible. A total of 62 have been sold since introduction to the U.S. three years ago, with over 20 of those orders booked in 2025 alone.