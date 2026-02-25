Plane + Pilot Podcast: Mike Murphy

In this episode of the Plane + Pilot Podcast, editor-in-chief Cayla McLeod visits The Landings at Pecan Plantation in Texas to sit down with Mike Murphy, the community’s sales manager.

What began in the 1940s as the largest active pecan orchard in the country has since transformed into a sprawling 4,200-acre gated aviation oasis in Granbury, about 35 miles west of Forth Worth. Murphy explains how the development, which sits along 15 miles of the Brazos River, was built with infrastructure and amenities first, creating a self-contained lifestyle that now supports over 3,200 homes.

For many pilots, a community such as this is the dream. It’s anchored by two runways, including the 3,100-foot paved and lighted 66 Tango Echo. The airpark is supported by 100LL self-service fuel and an incredibly active local EAA chapter that fosters a deep sense of camaraderie among the military, commercial, and private pilots who call it home.

Murphy emphasizes that the magic of the location is in the seamless integration of flight into daily life, bridging the two worlds into one. The community is far from off the beaten path but does offer the peace and serenity that isn’t always associated with metropolitan living.

“Most airports give you either great flying or great living,” Murphy said during the episode. “Pecan Plantation gives you both.”

[Credit: Pecan Plantation]

Those interested in purchasing property at the airpark have an excellent opportunity. Currently, the airpark portion is finishing up the preconstruction, meaning there is no rush to build. Prospective buyers can purchase a piece of property and build when the time is right.

While the community originally started with approximately 250 airpark lots, only about 30 sites remain. Prices for these taxiway homesites start at $189,900.

For more information, visit visitpecan.com.

Catch the full conversation with Murphy on the Plane + Pilot Podcast, available every Wednesday on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or your favorite streaming platform.