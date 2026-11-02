Plane + Pilot Podcast: Brad Damm

CubCrafters vice president Brad Damm joins the latest episode of the Plane + Pilot Podcast to discuss the turbine-powered Carbon Cub ULT, the engineering behind it, and what it means for the future of backcountry flying.

What happens when you take one of the most recognizable backcountry airplanes in general aviation and replace its traditional piston engine with a turbine? That’s exactly what CubCrafters is exploring with its new Carbon Cub ULT.

Plane + Pilot Podcast editor-in-chief Cayla McLeod sits down with Damm at Tieton State Airport (4S6) in Washington state to discuss the development of the turbine-powered Cub and share her firsthand impressions after flying the aircraft.

READ MORE: A Cub of a Different Kind

Powered by a Turbotech TP-R90 turbine engine, the ULT represents a significant departure from the traditional piston-powered Carbon Cub. But as McLeod discovered during her flight, the airplane hasn’t lost the familiar handling characteristics that have made the Cub a favorite among backcountry pilots.

Throughout the conversation, Damm offers a behind-the-scenes look at the aircraft’s development, including CubCrafters’ partnership with Turbotech, the engineering challenges associated with integrating turbine power into a lightweight airframe, and the performance advantages of its five-blade propeller.

The two also explore common misconceptions surrounding turbine engines, particularly throttle response and their suitability for short-field operations. McLeod shares her experience managing the ULT’s power during takeoff, climb, and landing, giving listeners a pilot’s perspective on how the aircraft performs beyond the numbers on a specification sheet.

The conversation also takes a look at Damm’s 15-year career with CubCrafters, the lasting influence of the company’s late founder, Jim Richmond, and the extraordinary engineering effort behind the record-breaking Red Bull landing on Dubai’s Burj Al Arab helipad.

Catch the full conversation with Damm on the Plane + Pilot Podcast, available weekly on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or your favorite streaming platform.

The Plane + Pilot Podcast is sponsored by Bose Aviation.