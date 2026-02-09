Oh, the Places You’ll Go…and the People You’ll Meet

February 9, 2026

We have a tremendous freedom as pilots to recreate and travel in ways that many simply can’t comprehend. The ability to hop in a general aviation airplane on a moment’s notice and be in an entirely different world in a matter of hours is a privilege where I find myself routinely in awe.

As I sit here writing this, overlooking the Mexican border and the beautiful Rio Grande near Presidio, Texas, I am struck by how this trip would have been nearly impossible without aviation. Located in far West Texas, Big Bend National Park and the unique towns surrounding it are approximately an eight-hour drive from both Austin and Dallas. But with cruising speeds around 120 mph in a rented Cirrus SR20, a 16-hour round trip by car is transformed into just four hours by air.

Without wings, enjoying the park would nearly have to be a weeklong affair. Instead, GA makes it an accessible escape.

Touching down at the Lajitas International Airport (T89), 10 minutes outside of the desert town of Terlingua, was a welcome treat. I didn’t realize how much I had missed flying around the mountains until I stepped out of the airplane, smelled the fresh desert air, and took in the sights with a complete 360-degree view. Although there isn’t much in the way of amenities, the FBO staff is helpful. Just be sure to call ahead, as reservations are strongly encouraged and courtesy cars are nonexistent.

Luckily, my pretrip planning led me to a new friend in Lauren Cecil, the owner of Big Bend Jeep and Rio Bravo Ranch. Cecil and her team were able to drop off a Jeep at the FBO, allowing us to begin our Big Bend and Terilingua adventures as soon as the airplane was tied down and chocked.

Terlingua is far from luxurious, but it is a sight worth seeing. From its unique desert vibes to the local lore, it is a place far removed from the everyday world, and its inhabitants are just as unique as the town itself.

[Credit: Cayla McLeod]

Alex Whitmore, the airport manager of C. Fulcher Ranch Airport (3TE8), served as one of our trusted guides throughout our West Texas adventure. From showcasing the unique gravel airstrip to enjoying a night out at the Starlight Theatre, I look forward to telling more of Whitmore’s story in the March/April issue of Plane + Pilot.

While flying certainly has its advantages, there is one part of this journey that demands your feet be firmly planted on the ground—walking through Santa Elena Canyon. Yes, flying past the canyon is quite doable, but simply flying past strips away the true sense of the 1,500-foot-deep limestone gore’s massive scale. The drive through the park is an absolute must, and worth the day’s excursion, rather than the short flight.

As I reflect on this adventure at one of our nation’s most ruggedly beautiful regions, I’m reminded of how fortunate I am to be a pilot. The ability to turn a vast wilderness into a personal playground is a luxury that comes with the certificate, even on a modest travel budget. For those looking to mirror this experience, be sure to check out the March/April issue of Plane + Pilot for the ultimate Big Bend flying guide.