JRBAF Raffle Prize Receives a Major Performance Overhaul

The Jim Richmond Backcountry Aviation Foundation (JRBAF), a charitable foundation created in memory of CubCrafters founder Jim Richmond, announced on Monday a significant upgrade to the organization’s 2025-26 charity raffle.

Initially unveiled in July, the charity raffle features a 1958, fully-restored and backcountry-upgraded Cessna 182. In partnership with Continental Aerospace Technologies and Texas Skyways, the foundation said the aircraft will now be powered by a factory-overhauled Continental O-520 F/TS engine, bolstering the horsepower from the traditional HP Continental O-470 L powerplant.

Under a Texas Skyways supplemental type certificate (STC), the new engine will be installed, upping the horsepower from 230 to 280 and significantly increasing the engine’s time between overhaul (TBO) from 1,500 hours to 2,500 hours.

“This is a transformational upgrade for an already outstanding aircraft,” said Brad Damm, executive director of JRBAF. “The additional horsepower meaningfully improves the aircraft’s overall backcountry performance, while the extended TBO substantially increases long-term value. We’re incredibly grateful to Continental and Texas Skyways for supporting both this fundraising raffle aircraft and the broader mission of backcountry aviation access.”

The engine overhaul will take place at a Continental Aerospace Technologies factory ahead of the June 6, 2026, raffle drawing.

“Backcountry aviation represents the heart of general aviation—capability, independence, and access to places that would otherwise be unreachable,” said Vadim Cateli, a representative at Continental Aerospace Technologies. “JRBAF is doing important work to expand and preserve that access, and we’re proud to support an organization investing in the future of responsible, safe backcountry flying.”

[Credit: Jim Richmond Backcountry Aviation Foundation]

The red and white clad Cessna classic was featured at EAA AirVenture earlier this summer. In keeping with tradition from previous years, JRBAF has agreed to pay the federal income tax on the grand prize in order to avoid any burdensome tax liability for the winner.

Proceeds from the raffle go directly to JRBAF’s efforts in protecting public backcountry aviation access across the U.S., including opening and maintaining remote airstrips, improving safety infrastructure, and continuing the preservation of access for future generations of aviators.

Tickets are available for purchase up until the day of the drawing and can be purchased as a single entry or in bundles of 10 or 20 tickets.