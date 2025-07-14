FLYING Finance, Bristell Aircraft Launch Financing Partnership

FLYING Finance and Bristell Aircraft have announced a new partnership designed to streamline the aircraft purchasing process by offering tailored financing options to Bristell customers.

Under the agreement, FLYING Finance will provide aviation-specific loan programs for Bristell’s line of light sport and training aircraft. These financing options will feature competitive rates, flexible repayment terms, and low down payment requirements for qualified buyers. The offerings are designed to support both private pilots and institutional buyers such as flight schools and training providers.

“Partnering with FLYING Finance ensures our customers have direct access to financing options that reflect the value, performance, and reliability our aircraft provide,” said David Copeland, vice president of sales at Bristell Aircraft.

Bristell aircraft [Courtesy: Bristell]

The partnership leverages FLYING Finance’s aviation lending platform, which emphasizes a fast and efficient underwriting process intended to accelerate loan approvals and aircraft delivery. According to the companies, personalized support will be available throughout the financing journey—from consultation to closing.

“We’re excited to support Bristell’s mission by offering financing that’s as innovative and accessible as their aircraft,” said Keller Laseter, chief commercial officer at FLYING Finance. “Through this partnership, we’re making it easier for more people to enter aviation and become confident aircraft owners.”

The collaboration comes amid growing demand in both the personal and professional flight training markets. The companies say this partnership is aimed at making aircraft ownership more attainable for a broader range of buyers.

Bristell Aircraft manufactures light sport and training aircraft for pilots and operators in North America and internationally. FLYING Finance provides aircraft loans tailored to the needs of general aviation customers across the U.S.