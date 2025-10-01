EAA’s Upcoming Webinars Provide Boost for Pilots and Maintenance Techs

The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) has announced its upcoming slate of webinars for the months of October and November, giving pilots and maintenance technicians the opportunity to participate in free online presentations on topics ranging from AI aircraft maintenance practices, updates on the latest homebuild models, and presentations on the new Modernization of Special Airworthiness Certification (MOSAIC) landscape.

In addition to the knowledge offered from these webinars, operators and technicians participating in the FAA’s WINGS Pilot Proficiency Program or Aviation Maintenance Technicians (AMT) Awards Program will be eligible to receive credit toward both by attending select webinars.

Both programs are designed to encourage aviation professionals to further improve their skill sets by taking part in continued educational activities. The WINGS program is a mix of online courses and regular flights with a certificated instructor, exposing experienced pilots to a different set of flight conditions that they may not typically be familiar with.

The AMT awards program recognizes technicians and employers who receive or promote and foster initial and recurrent training. According to the FAA, it recognizes the productivity decrease associated with having an employee take time out to pursue further training, so the AMT awards program incentivizes both parties to seek out continued training.

The October webinar lineup features a varied set of presentations.

On October 14, Chris Henry will present a history of “The MiGs,” discussing the MiG-15 and MiG-21 examples in the EAA Aviation Museum. The following day on October 15 Ryan Koch from PilotWorkshops will present “Getting the Most from Your Home Simulator,” offering tips to boost pilot proficiency.

November’s webinar schedule is equally as informative.

Mike Busch, a renowned Airframe & Powerplant (A&P) mechanic, will present “Why We Change Our Oil So Often,” a November 5 session that qualifies for both FAA WINGS and AMT credit. On November 11, Ike Langkau will uncover the history of the Hispano Aviacion HA-112 “Buchon,” an aircraft with a fascinating connection to the Messerschmitt 109. Later on November 25, Bill Ross from Superior Air Parts will lead a discussion on “Basic Engine Inspections and Trend Monitoring That Owners Can Perform.”

Registration for each webinar can be completed online through the EAA’s website and sign-ups are limited to a select number of spots.