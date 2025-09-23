New Era Begins as MOSAIC Impacts General Aviation

The aviation world stands on the precipice of a transformative change with the finalization of MOSAIC (Modernization of Special Airworthiness Certification). After more than a decade of collaborative work between the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA), FAA, and numerous industry stakeholders, MOSAIC has become a reality.

The rule was officially announced by U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duff y at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh in July, marking a generational shift from the original sport pilot and light sport aircraft (LSA) rules established nearly 20 years ago.

This isn’t just a minor regulatory adjustment. It represents a comprehensive overhaul that will dramatically expand access to aviation while reshaping the aircraft marketplace for years to come.

In just 90 days, approximately three-quarters of the general aviation (GA) fleet will become accessible to sport pilots and those exercising sport pilot privileges. Within a year, expect to see new and modern aircraft entering the fleet with minimal certification costs, a development that will have profound implications for inventory across the market.

Expanding Definition of LSA

The original sport pilot rule, while revolutionary in its time, imposed significant limitations that hampered its usefulness for many pilots.

Powered landplanes were restricted to a maximum takeoff weight of 1,320 pounds and just two seats. While this covered many simple postwar trainers like Cubs, Champs, and Taylorcrafts, as well as newer designs from established manufacturers, the weight limitation remained problematic.

For many aircraft, it resulted in impractically low useful loads, producing planes that were fine as “Sunday flyers” but less suitable for training fleets or cross-country travel.

MOSAIC eliminates these constraints. Most significantly, the weight limitation is completely removed. In its place comes a new set of parameters, with the primary limitation being a “clean” stall speed (VS1) of 59 knots calibrated airspeed. Aircraft with up to four seats now qualify, though sport pilots will still be limited to carrying one passenger.

Additionally, sport pilots can now fly aircraft with controllable-pitch propellers and retractable landing gear with appropriate training and endorsements.

For aircraft manufacturers utilizing the new LSA certification pathway, the stall speed limit is slightly higher at 61 knots in landing configuration. These manufacturers can now produce four-seat aircraft with constant-speed propellers, retractable landing gear, and fewer restrictions on powerplants, including electric options.

The result is a certification pathway that substantially cuts costs while allowing for continued innovation.

How MOSAIC Will Transform Inventory

The impact of MOSAIC on aircraft inventory will be multidimensional, affecting both new and used aircraft markets in profound ways. Industry analysts anticipate significant growth in variety and volume as manufacturers who previously couldn’t sell in the LSA category due to weight or speed limitations enter this expanded market with new models.

Expect to see inventory growth particularly in categories like advanced trainers, touring LSAs, and experimental-certified conversions.

Aircraft manufacturers who have been waiting for MOSAIC to release new designs will likely flood the inventory pipeline. Some designs that were shelved due to certification complexity may reenter production, creating a surge in factory-new inventory, especially from small-to-mid-size manufacturers.

Perhaps most interestingly, MOSAIC will breathe new life into previously “unmarketable” aircraft. Planes that couldn’t be used for certain commercial purposes may now qualify under the new rules. Aircraft trapped in experimental or primary category designations might gain renewed market viability, bringing them back into active circulation.

Delicate Balance

While the supply side of the equation suggests an expanding inventory, demand factors will likely create countervailing pressures. The short-term and long-term outlook for aircraft inventory under MOSAIC presents a fascinating study in market dynamics.

In the short term (roughly one to two years post-MOSAIC implementation), inventory can be expected to rise temporarily as trades and sell-offs occur. Existing owners will trade in older LSAs and legacy trainers to upgrade to new MOSAIC-compliant aircraft.

Simultaneously, flight schools will offload aging trainers to adopt newer, lower-cost options made possible by the rule changes.

However, this increased supply will likely be met with equally robust demand. MOSAIC opens the door for individuals previously sidelined by medical restrictions, many of whom will be shopping for used LSAs and older certified aircraft as affordable entry points into aviation.

Flight schools, responding to increased student demand, will quickly absorb used inventory, particularly affordable trainers. Additionally, pilots currently flying ultralights or homebuilts may enter the certified/LSA market now that more capable aircraft fall under MOSAIC.

Recent aviation market reports from Sandhills Global provide context for these predictions.

Its data shows that inventory levels for used piston-single aircraft have been trending downward but showed a 9.08 percent month-over-month increase in March 2025, while still down 17.75 percent year over year. This suggests the market was already tight before MOSAIC’s implementation, potentially amplifying the effects of new demand.

Medium to Long-Term Outlook

As we look ahead to the medium term (three to five years), the initial surplus of used aircraft will likely be aggressively absorbed by new pilots and expanding flight schools. Industry experts predict that inventory levels may actually tighten compared to pre-MOSAIC levels, particularly for aircraft costing less than $150,000.

Aircraft with high useful load, modern avionics, and flight training potential will become increasingly scarce. The used aircraft market, after an initial period of price stability or slight declines due to the influx of trade-ins, will likely see upward price pressure, especially for two-to-four-seat trainers and LSAs with MOSAIC advantages.

This tightening dynamic presents both challenges and opportunities. On one hand, the scarcity of good-condition, affordable aircraft may create barriers for some would-be pilots. On the other, it creates a strong market for those looking to sell aircraft that fit the MOSAIC-compliant profile.

Price Adjustments Across Spectrum

The price dynamics resulting from MOSAIC will not be uniform across all aircraft types. Current LSA values may experience modest declines as newer, more capable MOSAIC-compliant aircraft enter the market.

Conversely, certified aircraft just above the old LSA limits, such as older four-seat trainers, might see increased demand and corresponding price increases, especially if their operating limitations are eased under the new rules.

Flight schools and rental fleets replacing older certified aircraft with modern MOSAIC-compliant LSAs will increase the supply of trade-ins and used aircraft inventory initially. However, the offsetting demand from new pilot starts and flight training operations will quickly absorb this supply, potentially leading to a seller’s market in popular training models.

New Chapter for GA

MOSAIC represents much more than a regulatory change. It’s potentially the beginning of a new chapter for GA in America.

By expanding aircraft accessibility through both the sport pilot certificate pathway and simplified certification for manufacturers, MOSAIC addresses two persistent challenges— the pilot shortage and the high cost of new aircraft.

The initial bump in used aircraft listings will likely be quickly absorbed by new pilots entering aviation because of relaxed medical requirements, flight schools expanding their fleets, and private owners jumping into aircraft ownership due to lowered barriers.

While we may see a brief surge in used listings in the six to 12 months following MOSAIC implementation as trade-ins and upgrades occur, the strong demand-side pull suggests inventory will ultimately tighten, especially in affordable, good-condition, two-to-four seat aircraft.

For buyers, sellers, flight schools, and financing institutions, understanding these shifting inventory dynamics will be crucial for making informed decisions in the post-MOSAIC marketplace.

As the dust settles on this major regulatory change, one thing seems certain: The aircraft inventory landscape is about to undergo its most significant transformation in decades.