Dynon Unveils Compact Mode-S Transponder

Dynon Avionics has announced the release of its new compact TSO Mode-S transponder, the SV-XPNDR-263.

The announcement follows the recent release of U.K.-based Trig Avionics’ new transponder line, the TT23, that features a light, modular ADS-B Out compliant solution for experimental and light sport aircraft (LSAs).

Dynon, which brought Trig into its group of companies in May, said that the SV-XPNDR-263 is based on Trig’s TT23 and credited the recent acquisition as the catalyst for the new product development.

“A product of our talented Trig team in the U.K. and Europe, the SV-XPNDR-263 transponder is an example of how we are leveraging the Dynon Group’s expanded global footprint,” said Dynon president Brad Thurow in a news release. “This now in-house expertise allowed us to bring this next-generation product to market, providing customers with a superior, even more compact solution.”

Before the official acquisition, Trig and Dynon maintained a partnership for years where Trig provided private-labeled radio transceivers and transponders for Dynon’s SkyView systems.

The SV-XPNDR-263 is significantly smaller and 14 percent lighter than previous models. Weighing 10.6 ounces, the unit is designed to fit into the tightest spaces within the aircraft. The compact size allows for installation in small areas behind the panel, freeing up valuable room for other components.

Despite its smaller footprint, the company says its new module still delivers robust performance. The SV-XPNDR-263 is a Class 1 Mode-S transponder designed for use in Dynon’s SkyView HDX and Advanced AF series avionics systems.

When paired with an adequate GPS position source, the unit fully meets the FAA’s ADS-B Out mandates. It produces 250 watts of nominal power and includes TIS traffic reception for U.S. pilots and full 1090 Extended Squitter (1090ES) ADS-B Out capability.

For Dynon customers, the upgrade path is designed to be seamless. The SV-XPNDR-263 features the same mounting tray screw locations and design, along with the same electrical connections as earlier models. This allows for simple plug-and-play integration into existing systems.

The SV-XPNDR-263 is backed by a three-year Dynon warranty and available now for experimental SkyView HDX systems.