Azalea Saberwing

At Sun ’n fun 2025 many attendees were drawn to an aircraft that appears to be both genuinely affordable and a speedy performer. I refer to Saberwing from Azalea Aviation.

This composite kitplane stands out for its modest cost, achieved with simple fiberglass and wood elements and because Azalea offers its own engine.

Yes, you have to build a Saberwing, but the job has been made easier and swifter and, as the kit runs at the price of a new pickup truck, the design represents a bargain.

Let’s dive into what makes this aircraft a compelling option for general aviation pilots.

Based in Quitman, Georgia, Azalea Aviation’s Saberwing is a two-seat, low-wing experimental amateur-built (EAB) aircraft tailored for pilots who want speed, simplicity, and value. Designer and Azalea CEO Bill Clapp said he will explore compliance with the upcoming MOSAIC regulations, expected later this year.

Azalea Aviation Saberwing Cabin Width: 43 inches at shoulders; accommodates pilots up to 6 ft., 6 in.

43 inches at shoulders; accommodates pilots up to 6 ft., 6 in. Empty Weight: 900 pounds

900 pounds Useful Load: 700 pounds

700 pounds Never-Exceed Speed: 200 mph

200 mph Maximum Speed: 180 mph (195 mph with 120 hp turbo engine)

180 mph (195 mph with 120 hp turbo engine) Cruise Speed: 150 mph

150 mph Stall Speed: 55 mph (at 1,500 pounds)

55 mph (at 1,500 pounds) Powerplant: Spyder Corvair 6 cylinder

Spyder Corvair 6 cylinder Fuel Burn (100 hp): 5.0-5.5 gph

Today, it can be assembled to stay within light sport aircraft (LSA) parameters, Clapp assured. That means it can be flown with only a valid driver’s license in lieu of an aviation medical.

Saberwing was crafted to simplify the kitbuilding process, with an estimated construction time of 500 to 1,000 hours, far less than the 3,000 often required for many kit aircraft. Its construction uses a composite-foam sandwich with wooden wing spars and ribs, keeping the parts count low for quicker assembly. The aircraft offers flexibility with tricycle or taildragger landing gear options, plus optional wheel pants for a sleek look.

The Saberwing’s cabin is 43 inches wide—almost 4 inches roomier than a Cessna 172—and features fixed seats with adjustable rudder pedals. Clapp noted it comfortably fits pilots up to 6-foot-6 with plenty of legroom and headroom, making it a practical choice for a wide range of aviators.

One major component that sets Azalea apart from most other aircraft is its Spyder engine, a 100 hp Corvair conversion based on the air-cooled, flat-6-cylinder automotive engine. A turbocharged version boosts output to 120 hp, which will help operations at higher elevations. Few manufacturers provide both airframe and engine.

The kit includes airframe components, controls, linkages, composite parts (fuselage, cowling, and canopy), motor mount, fuel tank hardware, pumps, pedal assembly, wheels, brakes, and your choice of nose gear or tailwheel. Azalea emphasizes “maximum visual progress,” allowing builders to have the plane on its wheels within a week and sit in the fuselage shortly after, keeping motivation high—especially for first-time builders.

Maintenance access is also much easier, as a removable forward deck provides standing access to avionics connections and control linkages positioned in front of the instrument panel.

At Sun ’n Fun, the base Saberwing kit was priced at $35,000. A complete, airworthy aircraft with the 100 hp Spyder engine and basic VFR equipment can be completed for around $55,000, excluding builder labor. In today’s market, that represents a solid value. The Spyder engine itself is budget friendly, priced at $10,500 for the 100 hp version or $12,995 for the turbocharged 120 hp model. Eight Saberwings are already flying with multiple kits sold, the company reported.

Two fatal accidents for Saberwing sparked discussion among pilots.

A YouTube commenter, identifying as an experienced aviation mishap investigator and Saberwing pilot, provided deeper insight into these incidents. He stated that neither crash was due to issues with the airframe or engine. The first involved a pilot attempting aerobatics without proper training, while the second appeared to stem from a pilot pushing personal limits despite prior warnings.

“It was my job to piece aircraft together after they crashed and determine the causes,” he reported while also maintaining that the evidence shows the Saberwing and Spyder engine to be reliable.

Azalea’s Saberwing offers GA pilots an affordable, fast, and builder-friendly kit with a proven engine package. Its simplicity, spacious cabin, and low cost make it an attractive option for those seeking a high-value EAB aircraft.

As with any aircraft, safe operation comes down to pilot judgment and respect for the risks of flying.