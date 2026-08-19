Zenith Returns to Michigan for Kitbuilding Workshop

Zenith Aircraft Company is hitting the road once again and bringing its popular kitbuilding workshop to Howell, Michigan, for the second straight year. Scheduled for October 9-10, the event is designed for first-time builders or those considering constructing their own aircraft but unsure of how to begin the process.

As part of the two-day workshop, attendees will be walked through the build process and complete a rudder tail section from their own standard Zenith kit. The event is organized by Steve Aupperle, local EAA Chapter 1056 member and builder of a Zenith STOL CH 750. Additionally, Martina and Oliver Reik, owners of Midwest Flying Machines, a professional builder assistance center, are supporting the workshop.

The event will be at a private hangar at Livingston County Airport (KOZW).

Following the conclusion of the workshop on Saturday, Zenith is hosting a fly-in event at the airport for Zenith builders and enthusiasts in the region. A Zenith sprinter van will be accompanying the company’s staff to the workshop, delivering kits and parts while in attendance.

“We have a great community of Zenith aircraft builders and pilots in Michigan and surrounding states,” said Zenith president Sebastien Heintz in a news release. “We look forward to meeting with them and seeing many of their flying Zenith projects.”

While completing the rudder tail assembly, builders will learn directly from expert builders about how to read blueprints and the best way to tackle procedures such as drilling and blind riveting.

“The rest of the kit is constructed the same way as the rudder, using the same tools,” said Heintz. “Participants get far more out of the workshop than just a finished aircraft rudder. They go home with the knowledge, skills, and confidence they need to build their own airplane. Most importantly, they learn that kitbuilding is enjoyable and something that can engage the whole family.”

Visit Zenith’s website for additional information on pricing and registration procedures.