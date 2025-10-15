Wipaire and Hartzell’s Yukon Propeller Gains Further Global Certification

Wipaire and Hartzell have announced further global certification of their Yukon propeller, designed for wheeled and amphibious variants of the Cessna Caravan series, specifically the C208 and C208B models using a Pratt & Whitney PT6A-114A or PT6A-140 engine.

Wipaire and Hartzell said the propeller has achieved certification with three additional aviation governing bodies—the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) with its 31 member states, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) of Indonesia, and the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) of Saudi Arabia.

The Yukon propeller, which was developed in collaboration with industry-leading manufacturer Hartzell Propeller, is a four-blade, full-composite design with a nickel-capped leading edge.

According to Wipaire, at 137 pounds the propeller is 19 pounds lighter than alternative options and provides up to a 26 percent reduction in total takeoff distance on land and up to a 31 percent reduction on the water, allowing pilots more operational capabilities when faced with shorter runways and smaller bodies of water.

Because of the propeller’s lighter composite construction the design allows for an increased useful load, allowing for more passengers, cargo, or fuel. Additionally, the 110-inch diameter propeller provides compatibility with TKS and electric deicing systems, optional pitch locks, and has no impact on stall speed performance.

The new certification allows Caravan owners overseas the ability to leverage the versatility of the aircraft, known as the “Swiss Army knife with wings,” for backcountry operations or to move people and cargo out of places that would otherwise prove difficult.

Wipaire first announced certification in the U.S. through the FAA at EAA AirVenture in 2024.

Over the years, Wipaire, the world’s largest manufacturer of aircraft floats, has been responsible for more than 100 STCs related to amphibious aviation. Its family of brands include Fire Boss, developer of the firefighting behemoth Air Tractor AT-802F that can scoop up around 800 gallons of water in 15-30 seconds and quickly deploy its payload over out-of-control fires.