Why the Cessna 172 Is the Perfect Upgrade for Sport Pilots

The introduction of the Modernization of Special Airworthiness Certification (MOSAIC) rule by the FAA promises to significantly expand the eligibility and scope for sport pilot certification.

At its core, MOSAIC redefines the operational boundaries of the light sport aircraft (LSA) category by lifting previous restrictions. Of course, that means broader opportunities both for pilots and the aviation industry at large.

Changes under the new MOSAIC rules include a significant increase in the types of aircraft that can be flown, as well as expanded operational privileges for the sport pilot certification. This means that a sport pilot can now fly aircraft with up to four seats, provided they adhere to the same stall speed constraints as before (namely, a clean stall speed of no more than 59 knots and an increased maximum level flight speed to 250 knots when calibrated).

One of the standout features of this new framework is the ability to use a driver’s license as a medical certificate for flying these enhanced classes of aircraft. The elimination of the weight limit also allows an influx of new, and potentially more sophisticated, aircraft into the LSA category. That all adds up to a larger variety of aircraft available to sport pilots.

When it comes to pre-owned aircraft, models that used to be out of bounds for sport pilots are now very much in play. Among the most significant additions to the potential fleet for sport pilots are popular Cessna models. The Cessna 150, Cessna 152, and notably, the venerable Cessna 172, now fit within a sport pilot’s operational capabilities under the revised MOSAIC rules.

Cessna, of course, is well regarded as a great choice for pre-owned aircraft, given that most of its models are known for robustness and reliability in general aviation use.

The Cessna 172, in particular, is a game-changer for the community. Known affectionately as the “Skyhawk” (which originally referred only to the deluxe trim level but has since come to be associated with the model in general), the 172 is one of the most popular choices for flight schools and first-time owners. It’s the most produced aircraft in general aviation history, just in case you didn’t know how ubiquitous and successful it’s been.

Thanks to the new MOSAIC rules, the Cessna 172 is now an excellent option for sport pilots who want to expand their capabilities beyond the more basic LSA offerings. Because there’s now an allowance for up to four seats, something like the 172 provides a much wider range of use cases for sport pilots. There’s also no compromise in performance or safety, and really very few reasons not to consider upgrading to the 172 or anything else in its class.

The expanded list of eligible aircraft models under MOSAIC means that flight schools and rental operations can offer far more options to student pilots and hopefully encourage more people to pursue flight training with an LSA. This will potentially ease bottlenecks in flight training programs and contribute to addressing pilot shortages.

Right now, you can bet that manufacturers and flight schools are reevaluating plans to leverage these regulatory changes. Since the MOSAIC rule allows for greater innovation and expanded categories in light sport aircraft, manufacturers are inevitably going to capitalize on the increased flexibility in design and production. In theory, this will also stimulate new competition in the manufacture of light sport aircraft and provide flight schools with updated fleets.

