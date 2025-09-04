Vintage Aircraft Association to Celebrate Aviation Boom of 1946

The Vintage Aircraft Association (VAA) has announced it’s putting on a year-long celebration to honor the 80th anniversary of the postwar general aviation (GA) boom.

In what’s affectionately been called the “Class of ’46,” the year following the conclusion of World War II saw an exponential rise in general aircraft production in the U.S. along with a slew of able pilots ready to fly.

Throughout the year-long festivities, the VAA plans to feature historical deep dives in its Vintage Airplane magazine, promote restoration projects of classic aircraft, and offer merchandise honoring the time period, all culminating in a specialized showcase at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2026.

AirVenture attendees in Wisconsin will be able to see many of these historic aircraft on display, as well as take in forums and presentations focused on aircraft designs that helped shape the postwar GA landscape.

“This celebration is about more than just the airplanes— it’s about the people, innovation, and spirit that soared in 1946,” said John Hofmann, president of the Vintage Aircraft Association. “The Class of ’46 represents a pivotal time when general aviation came alive for everyday Americans. We’re thrilled to shine a light on these aircraft and their communities at Oshkosh and all year long.”

During 1941-45, many American factories built to manufacture cars and appliances had shifted to producing munitions and other supplies for the war effort, such as airplanes. With the war coming to a close, these businesses were still in a position to produce planes and military assortments rather than immediately pivot back to building household items. Thanks to this and a booming postwar economy, an estimated 30,000 aircraft were built in 1946.

The production of new planes wasn’t the only factor leading to the GA explosion. Wartime training injected thousands of new pilots into American society, many of whom had no desire to stop flying. In 1939, fewer than 1,000 pilots graduated basic flight training, a number that by 1943 had swelled to over 165,000.

The VAA is inviting its members, aviation enthusiasts, and history lovers to join in throughout the year during the commemoration.