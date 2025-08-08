United Airlines Tech Issue Halts Flights Nationwide

United Airlines faced major flight delays and cancellations after a tech issue disrupted operations nationwide.

Parris Clarke
A United Airbus A320. [Credit: Shutterstock | Wenjie Zheng]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • A technology issue with United Airlines' Unimatic system caused widespread flight cancellations and delays on Wednesday.
  • Over 1000 flights were delayed and hundreds cancelled due to the outage, impacting major hubs across the US.
  • The issue was resolved, but residual problems led to further delays and cancellations on Thursday.
  • The outage was determined to be internal to United and unrelated to air traffic control or security issues; United is covering expenses for affected passengers.
See a mistake? Contact us.

A technology issue with United Airlines internal systems prompted the Airline on Wednesday to cancel and delay flights at major airports across the country. 

According to United, the outage occurred early Wednesday evening when the airline began halting departures at major hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, and Newark, New Jersey. The issue was a disruption with United’s Unimatic system, which houses and feeds flight information to other systems including information that determines an aircraft’s weight and balance. 

The issue was resolved hours later around 10 pm, at which time more than 1,000 flights had been delayed and hundreds cancelled. The airline cancelled almost 7 percent of its flights as a result of the technical issues. 

Residual problems bled into the following day, as continued operational hiccups caused the company to issue another string of delays. On Thursday, United delayed more than 800 flights across the U.S. and cancelled another 175 according to the flight tracking service, FlightAware.

In response to the flight disruptions, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duff released a statement on X.com, explaining that the outage was not related to security issues or problems with the air traffic control system. 

“I’ve been briefed by United CEO Scott Kirby on their company’s internal tech outage. The issue was specific to United’s operations, and is unrelated to the broader air traffic control system,” Duffy wrote. 

USA Today reported that United is treating the disruptions as “controllable” versus “non-controllable.” Speaking in regulatory terms, “controllable” means that affected passengers are entitled to some compensation when applicable. United has stated they paid hotel expenses for customers that were forced to stay in cities overnight due to cancellations. 

As of Friday morning, things seemed to have returned to the norm operationally for United and its customers, with departures and cancellations dropping precipitously from the previous two days. 

Parris Clarke

Parris is a writer and content producer for Firecrown. When Parris isn't chasing stories, you can find him watching or playing basketball.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter

Get the latest Plane & Pilot Magazine stories delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE