Small Aircraft Makes Emergency Landing on Alaska Highway

A small plane safely made an emergency landing on the Seward Highway in Alaska on Tuesday morning after losing power in its engine.

According to local news reports, the incident occurred around 8:30 a.m. local time at Mile 93 of the Seward Highway, on a straight stretch between Girdwood and Bird Point. The aircraft,a homebuilt Rans S-21 Outbound designed for short takeoffs and landings (STOL), experienced a partial loss of engine power while in flight, forcing the pilot to make a precautionary landing on the highway.

Both passengers aboard the small aircraft at the time of the incident suffered no injuries during the emergency landing. Additionally, no motorists were harmed. The aircraft can be seen in photos taken by drivers landing on the highway before taxiing to a strip of grass off of the road.

Girdwood Fire and Rescue Chief Michelle Weston, who was on site at the scene of the landing, stated that the highway did not have to officially close during the incident.

“We’re just thankful that when the aircraft came down, the cars all saw it,” Weston said. “It’s on a straight stretch, and they were able to pull over and let the pilot land.”

After taxiing to a grass strip between the highway and railroad tracks, the pilot was able to repair the engine on their own and took off again from the highway around 10:30 a.m.

​​Clint Johnson, the National Transportation Safety Board’s Alaska chief, stated that the NTSB was keeping an eye on the incident, but did not have any current plans to visit the incident site.

Rans Aircraft first announced the Rans S-21 Outbound at EAA Airventure in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, in 2016. According to the company’s website, the aircraft takes around 700-1,000 hours to fully assemble.