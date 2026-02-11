Plane + Pilot Podcast: Shelly Lesikar deZevallos

In the latest episode of thePlane + Pilot Podcast, host Cayla McLeod sits down with Shelly Lesikar deZevallos, a third-generation aviator and a dedicated advocate for the general aviation community. A fifth-generation Texan, deZevallos shares her journey from learning to fly at age 14 to managing one of the busiest privately owned, public-use airports in Texas.

DeZevallos’s career has been defined by the intersection of the cockpit and the state Capitol. With experience as a regional manager for the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) and chair of the Texas Aerospace and Aviation Committee, she offers a firsthand look at why pilots must engage with legislation to protect their freedom to fly.

Now running for Congress, she emphasizes the need for representatives familiar with the complexities of modern airspace.

“We need somebody in Congress who understands what goes on [in the skies],” deZevallos said during the episode. “Because we have a lot of new entrants coming into the market. Whether it’s a 6-pound drone or whether it’s a supersonic aircraft or whether it’s space and space travel…we need somebody there who can help protect that, who can help guide it, who understands it.”

[Credit: Shelly Lesikar deZevallos]

Whether she is sharing a Beechcraft Baron with her husband or watching her daughter log her first hours in a Cessna 152, deZevallos remains a passionate champion for the next generation of pilots. From the nonstop joy of EAA AirVenture to the best barbecue stops and remote strips in the Big Bend region, this episode is a deep dive into the heart of the Texas flying spirit.

Listeners can catch the full conversation with deZevallos on thePlane + Pilot Podcast, available every Wednesday on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or your favorite streaming platform.