Plane + Pilot Podcast: Ryan Ewing

In the latest episode of the Plane + Pilot Podcast, editor-in-chief Cayla McLeod sat down with Ryan Ewing, group president of the Aviation Division at Firecrown Media, to offer insight into the business and the future of aviation media. As the leader of the industry’s largest portfolio of aviation publications, Ewing oversees a diverse collection of brands including FLYING, Plane + Pilot, AVweb, and KITPLANES, among others.

Ewing’s life has been rooted in aviation since childhood, inspired by an uncle who was a “Top Gun” pilot flying F-14s in the Navy. While he spent much of his early career on the airline side of the industry—working for major carriers, in Part 135 operations, and attending aviation school—his entrepreneurial path was cemented when he founded AirlineGeeks.com in 2013. Over a decade, he built the website into a premier news source before it was acquired by Firecrown in 2023.

Now steering the division’s broader strategy, Ewing explained that Firecrown’s approach relies on a learn-and-serve philosophy, balancing the rapid pace of digital media with the high-quality, tactile experience of legacy print. He addressed the shifting media landscape during the episode, noting that Firecrown has leaned into leveraging new technologies as a tool to increase efficiency in research and editing.

“With legacy comes reputation and reputability,” Ewing said during the episode. “We’re never going to sacrifice that, or the integrity of the content. We’ve made investments in these brands and will continue to do so.”

He emphasized that while digital platforms allow for real-time interaction and reach a younger generation of flyers through social media and video, the company remains deeply committed to the print experience. Ewing describes the rebrand of Plane + Pilot magazine as a premium, coffee-table product designed to stand the test of time and serve a passionate, niche audience. This commitment is especially significant as FLYING Magazine prepares to celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2027.

Catch the full conversation with Ewing on the Plane + Pilot Podcast, available every Wednesday on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or your favorite streaming platform.