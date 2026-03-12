Plane + Pilot Podcast: Danny Goggans

In the latest episode of the Plane + Pilot Podcast, editor-in-chief Cayla McLeod sits down with Danny Goggans, a retired airline pilot and the lead test pilot for Legend Aircraft. A fifth-generation resident of Hopkins County, Texas, Goggans’ life has been defined by a 46-year obsession with aviation that began with model airplanes and a childhood ride in an Aeronca Champ.

Goggans shares the unconventional story of how he officially entered the world of flying. While running a successful business selling tractors, he realized he didn’t need anyone’s permission to start lessons. His passion was so immediate that he purchased his first aircraft, a Cessna 150, before he had even performed his first solo flight.

During the episode, Goggans explains his upgrade from his initial 150 to a Cessna 170, purchasing the plane from a seller who had a less-than-stellar reputation with authorities. After returning to take a lesson with the seller, Goggans found himself fearful that his aircraft was going to be confiscated by DEA agents investigating the area due to association with the previous owner, prompting him to take off in an aircraft he barely knew how to land.

It wasn’t until months later that a mechanic informed him he had been flying a plane with a broken tailwheel steering pin, pigeon-toed tires, and no brakes.

Goggans applies those hard-earned lessons to his role at Legend Aircraft, where he oversees first flights and insurance checkouts for new owners. He provides an inside look at the factory build process, where customers participate in everything from fuselage prep to the tedious task of rib stitching.

From the nuances of taildraggers to the excitement of a factory first flight, this episode is an essential listen for anyone who dreams of building or flying a backcountry legend.

The Plane + Pilot Podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever podcasts are consumed. Stay tuned each Wednesday for new episodes.