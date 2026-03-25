Plane + Pilot Podcast: Aaron Tippin

In the latest episode of the Plane + Pilot Podcast, editor-in-chief Cayla McLeod sat down with country music star Aaron Tippin to discuss his deep roots in aviation and his enduring role as an industry ambassador. While known for his chart-topping hits, Tippin is a lifelong aviator who holds both commercial and helicopter ratings, and is a CFI and licensed A&P mechanic.

Tippin’s obsession with flight began at age 4 when his father, a DC-3 captain, sat him in the right seat on a stack of manuals and logbooks so he could see over the instrument panel. When he was 14, Tippin got a job at an airport while working on his ratings, soloed on his 16th birthday, then obtained his multiengine commercial instrument rating by 18.

Though a successful music career eventually took center stage, Tippin noted that the determination required to survive in Nashville, Tennessee, was created in the cockpit.

After entering the music industry and taking four to five years off of regular flying, Tippin recounts how he connected with a Delta Air Lines captain during a photo shoot near a fly-in community in Nashville, widely recognized as the “Country Music Capital of the World.” The two hit it off, and after getting to sit in the front seat for a couple landings in the pilot’s Aeronca Champ, Tippin was hooked again on chasing airplanes.

“I started flipping the pages, and I’d be in the studio flipping the pages in the Trade-A-Plane [and] looking—[and thinking] I gotta sell one more record,” Tippin said during the episode. “Get one more record deal, and I can go buy that airplane. I love it.”

Tippin also shared the story behind his latest single, “American Sky,” which was written by his son Tom. The track, which reached No. 1 on Amazon Music, featured a world premiere introduction by fellow aviator John Travolta and explores the leap of faith required to chase an American dream.

Beyond the music, Tippin continues to serve as an informal mentor at his local airport, viewing aviation as the ultimate tool for teaching young people the value of responsibility.

Catch the full conversation with Tippin on the Plane + Pilot Podcast, available every Wednesday on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or your favorite streaming platform.