Photos of the Week: Feb. 2-6, 2026

Idaho’s Big Creek Lodge offers fly-in wilderness luxury—not to mention a hearty breakfast.

Big Creek Airfield is a lynchpin of Idaho's backcountry community. [Credit: Cayla McLeod]
Key Takeaways:

  • Big Creek Lodge in Idaho offers a unique backcountry aviation experience where pilots can camp under their airplane's wing and enjoy hearty meals.
  • Located next to the U.S. Forest Service's Big Creek (U60) airstrip, it serves as a premier destination for the backcountry community.
  • Operated by the Idaho Aviation Foundation (IAF), the lodge provides affordable stays, meals, and world-class fishing, aiming for "a little bit of luxury right on the edge of the wilderness."
  • The lodge typically operates seasonally, from late May through October.
There’s something special about flying to breakfast. But there’s something truly extraordinary about camping under your airplane’s wing, then waking up to a feast of bacon, eggs, and huckleberry pancakes.

At the Big Creek Lodge in Idaho, that’s exactly what awaits.

Big Creek (U60) airstrip features a 3,550-foot runway owned by the U.S. Forest Service and is managed by the Idaho Transportation Department’s Division of Aeronautics. Tucked right next to it is the lodge, operated by the Idaho Aviation Foundation (IAF). It serves as a premier destination for the backcountry community, offering overnight stays, hearty meals, and world-class fishing.

“Normal businesses thrive on growth, but we’re not trying to do that,” said IAF president Jim Davies. “We just want to provide an affordable place with a little bit of luxury right on the edge of the wilderness.”

The lodge typically operates from late May through October. For more information, visit the Big Creek Lodge website, or check out the January/February issue of Plane + Pilot magazine.

Photos by Jordan Lefler 

Cayla McLeod is a private pilot with a love for all things tailwheel and grass strips. She has been actively involved in general aviation for the last decade, and can’t imagine life without flying and the people that go with it.
