One Big Beautiful Bill Act Reinstates Bonus Depreciation for Aircraft

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA), signed into law on July 4, marks a pivotal shift in taxation policy. In the bill, the aviation industry and many other businesses received what could potentially be a major boon.

The bill reinstates a permanent 100 percent immediate deduction for qualifying business assets, overturning the planned phaseout under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (which was set to reduce bonus depreciation to 40 percent by 2025). Aircraft used predominantly for business purposes like executive travel or charter operations will qualify under this provision.

This is a unique opportunity for corporations to enhance financial strategies through immediate tax deductions on newly acquired or used aircraft placed in service after January 19, 2025.

For any companies that rely on business jets for executive travel, charter services, and other essential operations, bonus depreciation substantially cuts the effective purchase price of high-value aircraft and improves cash flow by reducing tax liabilities.

In FLYING Finance’s upcoming white paper, we’re going to delve deeper into how OBBBA transforms aviation investment strategies. We’ll examine detailed scenarios and case studies that highlight the financial mechanics and strategic benefits for corporate buyers, including leveraging bonus depreciation to enhance fleet expansions and upgrades.

Likewise, we’ll explore how these incentives align with financing options and explain how tailored financing structures can maximize affordability and return on investment.

Stay tuned for comprehensive insights into how OBBBA influences bonus depreciation and the business aviation landscape. At FLYING Finance, we aim to provide valuable guidance for decision makers and help you optimize your aviation investments.