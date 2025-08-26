New Partnership Launches Aviation Careers Boost for Hawaii Students

A collaboration between Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, and aviation partners, including the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum, West-MEC, and Si Robin Foundation, have launched a new program designed to prepare high school juniors on the Hawaiian island of Oahu for careers in aviation maintenance and mechanics.

The Aviation Pathways A&P Program is a two-year, no-cost training initiative that offers students the hands-on mentorship and technical instruction needed to obtain an FAA Airframe and Powerplant (A&P) license. Classes will take place at the Civil Air Patrol headquarters near Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (PHNL) and will consist initially of 10 students, ranging from both the Department of Education schools and Kamehameha Schools, a private school system for students of native Hawaiian ancestry. Classes for the inaugural group began on August 4.

The curriculum consists of classes Monday through Thursday, with Friday reserved for traditional high school coursework. Upon completion of the program, in addition to receiving their high school diploma, students will immediately be eligible to test for FAA certification so they can then pursue positions like aviation maintenance technician, aircraft repairman, or aircraft quality assurance inspector.

[Credit: Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum]

“This is an incredible opportunity for students to get a jump-start on a high-paying, high-demand career in aviation,” said John Hiltz, CEO of the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum. “We’re investing in the future of Hawaii’s workforce while honoring our aviation legacy.”

As part of its contribution, Hawaiian Airlines is dedicating a full-time maintenance instructor from its team to the program. Alaska Airlines has pitched in 10 fully-equipped toolboxes to support the learning experience. The other partners associated with the program are contributing items such as funding and curriculum development information.

“These partnerships lay a vital groundwork for Hawaii’s next generation of aviation professionals to launch their careers without leaving the islands,” said Jim Landers, senior vice president of technical operations at Hawaiian Airlines. “We’re excited about the possibility of welcoming some of these graduates into our ‘ohana,’ where they can thrive in a fulfilling career with Hawaii’s airline—right here at home.”