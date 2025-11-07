New Edition of ‘The Barnstormer and the Lady’ Details Beechcraft’s Origin Story

The story of aviation pioneers Walter and Olive Ann Beech is returning to bookshelves with the 15th anniversary edition of The Barnstormer and the Lady. The acclaimed biography, which chronicles the lives of the two founders of Beechcraft, has been updated and rereleased by their granddaughter, Jennifer Pitt.

The book details a husband-wife partnership that shaped the aviation industry.

Walter, the barnstormer, was a hard-living test pilot and aviation enthusiast. Olive Ann, the lady, was a brilliant and disciplined business mind, a “shy small-town Kansas girl” with a “backbone of steel.” Together, they launched Beech Aircraft Corp. in the midst of the Great Depression, steering the company to international prominence.

During World War II, Beech Aircraft Corp. produced and manufactured over 7,400 aircraft for the war effort.

[Credit: Jennifer Pitt]

Originally published 15 years ago by the couple’s daughter, Mary Lynn Oliver, the first edition quickly sold out and has been unavailable for over a decade. This new edition, written by former Wall Street Journal reporter Dennis Farney, brings Beeches’ story back to life with newly discovered photos, expanded content, and new interactive features.

The Barnstormer and the Lady paints a picture of aviation’s golden age, an era when Walter and Olive Ann’s lives intersected with fellow giants like Amelia Earhart, Charles Lindbergh, and Jimmy Doolittle. The Beeches’ work and legacy were instrumental in transforming their home base of Wichita, Kansas, into the “Air Capital of the World.”

This updated release not only preserves the legacy of the Beeches but also introduces their story of innovation, partnership, and grit to a new generation of readers.

To celebrate the launch, two book signing events will take place in Wichita on Friday, November 7, and Saturday, November 8, at Mark Arts’ annual Holiday Tables exhibit, and Sunday, November 16, at Watermark Books & Cafe. More information is available here.