Hartzell Announces New Mooney Propeller

Hartzell Propeller on Monday announced it has received FAA approval for its new supplemental type certificate (STC), benefiting owners of the Mooney M20 series.

The Piqua, Ohio-based company stated that the new design, a carbon-fiber composite, two-blade propeller, was developed to deliver the same performance as its previous two-blade metal propellers. Now the lightest Hartzell option available for Mooney M20, the carbon-fiber propeller is 20 pounds lighter than its metal counterpart and 28 pounds lighter than the three-blade option.

The STC covers the Mooney M20 A through G and M20J models.

Hartzell’s announcement marks the second time in three years that the company has received certification on an STC for the Mooney M20 series. In June 2022, it unveiled a scimitar-style, three-bladed aluminium propeller. However, the new addition looks to replace the previous Hartzell two- and three-blade metal options.

Dubbed the Outlaw, the propeller was first showcased at last year’s EAA AirVenture next to a crowd-sourced idea wall, where attendees could submit potential names for the propeller by pinning their ideas alongside.

More than 300 submissions vied for the top spot, with the finalists being Outlaw, Excalibur, Maverick, Journey, and Bullet. Following a round of online voting, Outlaw was officially declared the winner.

The name was originally submitted by Donna Jones, vice president of Davis Aviation in Bristol, Tennessee. As the winner, she received $500 in Hartzell merchandise and earned naming rights for the newest addition to the Hartzell Propeller lineup.

“We were excited to invite the aviation community to help us name this propeller, and the response was remarkable,” said Jon Stoy, Hartzell Propeller’s vice president of sales and marketing. “Outlaw stood out as bold, energetic, and fitting for the freedom Mooney pilots feel in flight. Donna’s entry perfectly captured that spirit.”

The Outlaw is the latest addition to Hartzell’s Top Prop Conversion Program, which aims to give pilots more options to improve the performance of their aircraft through shorter takeoff distances, lower noise levels, better ground clearance, reduced tip erosion, increased climb rates, increased cruise speeds, and smoother operation.