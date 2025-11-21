Mental Health Reform Bill Sees Senate Introduction

Senators John Hoeven (R-N.D.) and Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) on Thursday introduced to the Senate the Mental Health in Aviation Act aimed at restructuring the regulations governing the FAA’s procedures, encouraging aviation professionals to seek treatment if needed without fear of repercussions.

In 2023, the FAA established the Mental Health and Aviation Medical Clearances Aviation Rulemaking Committee (ARC) that established 24 recommendations focused on removing barriers to mental healthcare in the aviation industry. The Mental Health in Aviation Act looks to build on those recommendations by modernizing the FAA’s approach to these matters.

By updating the guidance regulations facing pilots and air traffic controllers (ATCs) when they report a mental health condition, the bill hopes to alleviate the negative reputation surrounding the aviation industry.

If passed, the legislation would establish annual reviews of the FAA’s Special Issuance Medical Certification process and mental health training procedures for Aviation Medical Examiners (AMEs). It also allocates $15 million each year, continuing through fiscal year 2029, to expand and train additional medical examiners at the agency’s Office of Aerospace Medicine.

Another $1.5 million would be used to run a public information campaign to help destigmatize mental healthcare in aviation throughout the same time period.

“It’s imperative that our pilots, air traffic controllers, and aviation professionals have access to the resources they need to maintain their mental health,” said Hoeven. “The Mental Health in Aviation Act seeks to address mental health issues throughout the aviation industry, promote early intervention, provide additional resources to the FAA’s Office of Aerospace Medicine, and support the well-being of aviation professionals and the overall safety of our skies.”

On September 9, companion legislation in the House of Representatives passed with unanimous consent from lawmakers. The bill’s Senate counterpart appears to have a strong base of bipartisan support as well, with five Republicans and five Democrats signed on as co-sponsors.

For years, pilots and other aviation professionals have been apprehensive about seeking treatment or reporting a struggle with mental health issues. Currently, disclosures of any kind may result in extended delays in the medical review process, potentially hindering the ability to work and discouraging admissions that could contribute to safer conditions.

Earlier this year, National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) Chair Jennifer Homendy criticized many of the FAA’s long-standing mental health practices.

“I really find the one question on the application for medical just [insulting],” she said. “It’s unbelievable that you even ask, ‘At any time in your life, have you ever experienced depression or anxiety?’ Which one of us could say no to that?”

Following the bill’s induction in the Senate, the Regional Airline Association (RAA) released a statement praising the measure.

“Supporting pilot mental health is supporting aviation safety,” said Malarkey Black, CEO of the RAA. “RAA strongly supports this bipartisan effort to expand access to care, reduce stigma, and ensure pilots can seek help without fear. We’re proud to have contributed to the FAA’s 2024 mental health committee and look forward to advancing meaningful progress for pilots, safety, and the traveling public.”