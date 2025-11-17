McFarlane Aviation Acquires P. Ponk STCs for Legacy Cessna Models

Aircraft parts manufacturer McFarlane Aviation announced it has acquired a number of supplemental type certificates (STC) from P. Ponk Aviation related to upgraded performance on legacy Cessna models. The STCs range from improvements to the main landing gear to fixes on the rudder-elevator hinge bearing.

The acquisition of the STCs comes as P. Ponk Aviation, the longtime engine maintenance and overhaul company primarily known for its work on Cessna 180 and 182, looks to sell off much of its intellectual property with the recent death of owner and co-founder Steven Knopp.

“[Steven] would want our customers—our friends—to continue receiving P. Ponk parts with the same product support and service they have come to depend upon,” Norma Knopp, P. Ponk co-founder, said in a news release. “I am thrilled to partner with McFarlane Aviation to continue building on the legacy that P. Ponk has established over the years. Our STCs have a long history of improving performance and reliability for aircraft owners, and working with McFarlane ensures that tradition will continue.”

Included STCs in the deal are PSK 1101, a main landing gear kit; PPPA 1201, an inboard landing gear attach angle; PPA 1301-1/2, outboard gear box brackets; and PPA 1401, a rudder-elevator hinge bearing. Now under the McFarlane aviation umbrella, the STCs are applicable for select Cessna 170, 180, 182, 185, and 206 models.

P. Ponk Aviation was founded in 1978. Steven and Norma worked in the summer Alaskan salmon industry through 1995, conducting commercial fishing operations—hauling, buying, and spotting fish—where they used Cessna 180s and 182s in their work. It was during this time in the Alaskan bush that they developed a number of STCs and engine conversions.

With McFarlane Aviation’s catalog of more than 4,000 PMAs, these recently acquired STCs provide an added boost, allowing it to provide the parts and perform the upgrades in-house at one of three locations across the U.S. in Kansas, North Carolina, and Alaska.

“These proven designs align perfectly with McFarlane’s focus on supporting legacy airframes with high-quality, cost-effective solutions,” said Mike Polanis, president of McFarlane Aviation. “We’re proud to continue P. Ponk’s tradition of innovation and deliver ongoing support to Cessna owners and maintenance professionals.”