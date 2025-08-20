King Schools Opens 2026 Aviation Scholarships for CFIs

The King Schools 2026 scholarship application process for qualified CFIs to continue their aviation education is now open.

King Schools, the software company focused on developing computer-based training modules across various pilot certificates, has announced two scholarships programs for members of two aviation organizations—Women in Aviation International (WAI) and National Association of Flight Instructors (NAFI).

Each scholarship is valued at over $20,000, plus $5,000 in cash. Winners will also receive lifetime access to the King Schools’ complete library of training materials.

To apply, applicants from each organization must hold a commercial pilot certificate with an instrument rating or an existing CFI certificate. The scholarship can be used for acquiring an initial flight instructor certificate or any CFI-add-on rating.

For WAI members, King Schools designates the funds under the WAI Martha King Scholarship for Female Flight Instructors—named after the organization’s co-founder. Applications can be submitted up until the October 15 deadline. The winner will be announced at the annual WAI Conference in Grapevine, Texas, in March.

Applications for NAFI’s version of the scholarship will be open for members until January 7, with winners being announced at next year’s Sun ’n Fun Aerospace Expo in Lakeland, Florida.

“Awarding these scholarships has been a rewarding and enjoyable experience for [co-founder] John [King], me, and all King Schools employees,” said Martha King. “Many of the winners have stayed in frequent contact with us, and we have visited with each other quite often. We feel that getting to know these very motivated and achieving pilots has been a great benefit for us.”

King Schools, founded in 1974 by John and Martha King, began as a traveling ground school that offered two-day courses in various cities. Along with the advent of digital mediums, the Kings transitioned to live seminars and developing video-based training courses, which have become a stalwart of the aviation community.