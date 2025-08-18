Joby Completes First Piloted Electric Air Taxi Flight Between Public Airports

Electric air taxi developer Joby Aviation has completed its first piloted electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) flight between two California public airports, marking the next step in its hopes to extend air-taxi capabilities to consumers across the U.S.

The company announced on Friday that it had successfully conducted a flight between two California airports—Marina Municipal Airport (KOAR) and Monterey Regional Airport (KMRY)—while operating with other aircraft within the FAA-controlled airspace.

The flight itself took around 12 minutes and spanned 10 nm. Shortly after takeoff, the pilot was notified by air traffic control that there was one inbound flight ahead, prompting the pilot to engage in a five-minute holding pattern while the traffic spacing was cleared. During the flight, the aircraft completed a vertical takeoff, where it then transitioned to wingborne flight before reverting back for a vertical landing.

“Successfully flying from Marina to Monterey showcased operations of our aircraft integrated in the broader transportation network and further validated its performance to ensure we’re prepared for service on day one,” said Didier Papadopoulos, president of aircraft OEM at Joby. “As part of the natural progression of our flight test program, it was time to venture further, and there was no better place to visit first than our neighbors in Monterey.”

With more than 40,000 test miles flown across Joby’s fleet of eVTOL aircraft, this flight was important for the company to demonstrate its ability to integrate into a controlled airport within the national airspace. Joby hopes to secure FAA certification for its aircraft soon and begin testing with agency pilots early next year.

The piloted flight comes at a busy time for the aircraft manufacturer, which has released a spate of announcements in August related to both commercial operations and defense aspirations.

On August 4 the company announced it was acquiring Blade Air Mobility, the New York-based transportation service in the urban air mobility (UAM) market. The purchase of Blade—valued at $125 million—netted Joby access to Blade’s 12 terminals and base of 50,000 serviced customers in 2024.

Blade’s network of terminals and lounges in New York, including those at John F. Kennedy International (KJFK), Newark Liberty International (KEWR), the Downtown Manhattan Heliport (KJRB), and two other Manhattan sites, appear to be pivotal for Joby, as the company plans to launch its domestic operations in New York and Los Angeles.

Joby’s aircraft is designed to carry four passengers on short-distance routes with a range of 100 miles before needing a recharge, according to the company.

In addition to innovative technologies like electric-powered aircraft and vertical takeoff capabilities, saving time is a major selling point to Joby’s business model. According to the company, taking a ride in its air taxi from the heliport in downtown Manhattan to JFK would take seven minutes compared to 49 minutes by car.