Hartzell Propeller Enters New Alliance With Blackhawk Group

Manufacturer teams up with the turbine services company to enhance aircraft offerings.

Parris Clarke
[Credit: Hartzell Propeller]
[Credit: Hartzell Propeller]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Hartzell Propeller has partnered with Blackhawk Group to expand maintenance, upgrade, and support services for light turbine aircraft in the U.S., Canada, and UK.
  • The agreement combines Hartzell's propeller technologies and service centers with Blackhawk's performance centers to offer comprehensive solutions.
  • Customers will benefit from premium components, expert service, guaranteed lead times, fixed pricing, and warranty programs.
  • The partnership also integrates Tanis Aircraft Products, Hartzell's engine preheat systems, into Blackhawk's offerings.
See a mistake? Contact us.

Hartzell Propeller has entered into an agreement with Blackhawk Group, a comprehensive light turbine aircraft services company, to expand maintenance, upgrade, and support offerings in the U.S., Canada, and United Kingdom.

As part of the agreement, Hartzell will provide its Top Props to Blackhawk’s  performance centers, as well as maintenance and overhaul services to operators through the manufacturer’s eight Hartzell service centers across North America and Europe.

“This partnership with Hartzell reflects our mission to deliver high-performance upgrades and unmatched support to aircraft owners and operators,” said Blackhawk Group CEO Chad Cundiff. “Through this collaboration, we further strengthen our service of the light turbine market with premium components, expert service, and comprehensive solutions.”

Through the partnership, Blackhawk Group and its customers will have access to a number of benefits, including guaranteed lead times, fixed flat-rate pricing, Hartzell’s two-year, 2,000-hour warranty program, and more. 

Hartzell maintains a global network of service centers that include six in the U.S., one in Winnipeg, Manitoba, and one in Biggleswade, U.K. Blackhawk Group’s performance centers will coordinate together with Hartzell’s centers as part of the affiliation.

“This partnership reflects the shared commitment of Hartzell Propeller and Blackhawk Group to deliver exceptional value and support for aircraft owners and operators,” said Hartzell Propeller president JJ Frigge. “By combining Hartzell’s proven propeller technologies with  Blackhawk Group’s network of performance centers, we are creating a seamless path for customers to access upgrades, maintenance, and support that maximize performance, reliability, and operational efficiency.” 

The deal also incorporates Tanis Aircraft Products, Hartzell’s line of engine aircraft preheat systems, into Blackhawk’s offerings. 

Blackhawk Group was established in 2022 after a consolidation of industry brands that included Finnoff Aviation Products and Avex Aviation. Altogether, the group provides aircraft engine, avionics, upgrade, maintenance, and brokerage solutions. The company has three performance centers across the U.S., with each providing its own area of expertise.

Parris Clarke

Parris is a writer and content producer for Firecrown. When Parris isn't chasing stories, you can find him watching or playing basketball.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter

Get the latest Plane & Pilot Magazine stories delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE