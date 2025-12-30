Hartzell Extends Propeller Discounts for RAF Members

Hartzell Propeller announced Monday the extension of its $1,000 discount on backcountry propellers for Recreational Aviation Foundation (RAF) members through 2026.

The discount also serves as a gesture from Hartzell as the company plans to continue its $250 donation to the RAF for each backcountry propeller purchase.

“We are so very proud to continue our support for the RAF and backcountry flying,” said JJ Frigge, president of Hartzell Propeller. “This relationship isn’t just about saving money. It’s also about keeping backcountry flying alive for everyone who loves aviation adventures.”

The RAF is a nonprofit organization that uses donations to identify and fund new airstrip development on public and private lands while securing national recognition for the efforts through the education of pilots, the public, and congressional leadership. The organization has liaisons positioned in states across the country to assist in leading these endeavors in their respective areas.

Recently, Utah liaison Wendy Lessig was awarded a grant to help fund a cultural study on five backcountry airstrips in the state with the hopes of achieving preservation under the Utah Bureau of Land Management (BLM).

“Hartzell Propeller’s ongoing commitment directly benefits pilots and helps protect the airstrips that make backcountry flying possible,” said RAF chairman John McKenna Jr. “This is a win for the entire aviation community.”

Covered under the discount from Hartzell are four distinct backcountry propellers. Owners of Cessna 180, 182, 185, and 206 aircraft can choose between the Carbon Voyager or Voyager propellers, a three-blade carbon-fiber or aluminum Scimitar prop available under an STC for Continental 470, 520, and 550 engines.

Also available is the Pathfinder prop, a three-blade Raptor carbon-fiber prop that pairs well CubCrafters’ XCub and Carbon Cub FX, as well as the Trailblazer, a two- or three-blade carbon-fiber prop compatible with many American Champion, Maule, and CubCrafters models.