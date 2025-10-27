Garmin Unveils Next-Gen Aviation Smartwatches

Garmin has unveiled its latest offerings of aviation gear with the announcement of two new smartwatches, the D2 Air X15 and D2 Mach 2. Both include an AMOLED touchscreen display, built-in speakers and microphones, and a whole slew of avionics connectivity features that will deliver aviation-centric reports straight to the pilot’s wrist.

When connected to the Garmin Pilot app, D2 Air X15 and D2 Mach 2 are able to display flight data, navigation information, and crew alerts directly from compatible avionics. For preflight planning, an aviation morning report delivers the day’s weather outlook and field conditions for a selected airport, paired with a customized health summary based on sleep and activity.

Pilots can now use on-device voice commands for general tasks as well as specific aviation directives, such as “Direct to” or “Show me the METAR.” Additionally, a new voice notes feature allows users to make geo-referenced memos that can be tagged to a specific activity or flight for later review.

“Loaded with incredible aviation, fitness and smartwatch features that pilots will love, the new D2 Air X15 and D2 Mach 2 redefine how aviators use their smartwatch,” said Carl Wolf, vice president of aviation sales at Garmin, in a news release. “Pilots can now use the voice command feature to start a flight activity on the ground, and once they’re in the air, they can connect their watch to their avionics to get flight data and alerts right on their wrist.”

The D2 Air X15 is designed as an everyday wearable. It introduces a built-in LED flashlight with multiple white light intensities and a red light setting for nighttime flight operations.

A key feature is its new PlaneSync compatibility, allowing pilots to remotely check their aircraft’s status—including fuel, electrical, and database information—directly from the watch. The 45 millimeter watch features a durable Gorilla Glass 3 display, stainless steel or slate metal bezel, and offers up to 10 days of battery life in smartwatch mode.

The D2 Mach 2 is the most refined option in Garmin’s D2 lineup. It features the most advanced mapping system that includes detailed topography, terrain shading, color-coded airspace boundaries, user waypoints, and intersections. The watch also provides the ability to set personal weather minimums, monitoring conditions and sending an alert if and when a particular threshold is crossed.

Aimed at reaching active users, the Mach 2 also provides recreational diving capabilities, along with 40-meter dive rating and a no-fly timer for post-dive.

For the D2 Air X15, the suggested retail price is $649.99, with the Mach 2 coming in two sizes—047 mm and 51 mm—retaling at $1,349.99 and $1,499.99, respectively.