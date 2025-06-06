FLYING’s ‘Oshkosh Live’ Returns for Year 2

Expanded livestream coverage brings aviation’s biggest week to viewers around the world—live from the heart of EAA AirVenture.

Ryan Ewing
FLYING Magazine is thrilled to announce the return of Oshkosh Live, our flagship livestream broadcast from EAA AirVenture in Wisconsin, for a second consecutive year. 

Following the success of the 2024 debut, the program will once again deliver in-depth, real-time coverage of the world’s largest airshow to both on-site attendees and aviation fans worldwide.

Broadcasting from the Redbird exhibit space (Booth 301) near Hangar A, Oshkosh Live will feature a rotating lineup of editors and contributors from FLYINGKITPLANESPlane & Pilot, AVweb, The Aviation Consumer, and AirlineGeeks. Viewers can expect daily segments that highlight key moments from the show, including interviews with performers and aviation leaders, spotlights on rare and experimental aircraft, and stories from across the aviation community.

The 2025 programming will air live Monday, July 21, through Thursday, July 24, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. CDT (9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. EDT). The broadcasts will be available on the FLYING and AVweb YouTube channels, as well as on the Facebook pages for FLYING and Plane & Pilot, among other social platforms. 

More information and links to live broadcasts can be found here. 

Ryan is Sr. Director of Digital for Firecrown's Aviation Group. In 2013, he founded AirlineGeeks.com, a leading trade publication covering the airline industry. Since then, his work has been featured in several publications and news outlets, including CNN, WJLA, CNET, and Business Insider. During his time in the airline industry, he's worked in roles pertaining to airport/airline operations while holding a B.S. in Air Transportation Management from Arizona State University along with an MBA. Previously, he worked for a Part 135 operator and later a major airline. Ryan is also an Adjunct Instructor at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.
