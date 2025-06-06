FLYING’s ‘Oshkosh Live’ Returns for Year 2

FLYING Magazine is thrilled to announce the return of Oshkosh Live, our flagship livestream broadcast from EAA AirVenture in Wisconsin, for a second consecutive year.

Following the success of the 2024 debut, the program will once again deliver in-depth, real-time coverage of the world’s largest airshow to both on-site attendees and aviation fans worldwide.

Broadcasting from the Redbird exhibit space (Booth 301) near Hangar A, Oshkosh Live will feature a rotating lineup of editors and contributors from FLYING, KITPLANES, Plane & Pilot, AVweb, The Aviation Consumer, and AirlineGeeks. Viewers can expect daily segments that highlight key moments from the show, including interviews with performers and aviation leaders, spotlights on rare and experimental aircraft, and stories from across the aviation community.

EAA AirVenture. [Credit: Shutterstock]

The 2025 programming will air live Monday, July 21, through Thursday, July 24, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. CDT (9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. EDT). The broadcasts will be available on the FLYING and AVweb YouTube channels, as well as on the Facebook pages for FLYING and Plane & Pilot, among other social platforms.

More information and links to live broadcasts can be found here.

Be sure to tune in to all of our coverage from the show on FLYING, AVweb, Plane & Pilot, and KITPLANES.

Interested in sponsoring the event or being featured? Please contact us.