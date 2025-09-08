EMAS Halts Aircraft Overruns

After overrunning their runways last week, two different aircraft came to a safe stop thanks to the installation of Engineered Materials Arresting System (EMAS) technology.

The first incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. CDT Wednesday at Chicago Executive Airport (KPWK) involving a Gulfstream G150. The FAA stated that the Gulfstream was coming in from Baltimore/Washington International (KBWI) to Chicago, where a light rain had been falling.

Audio from air traffic control (ATC) showed controllers deeming the runway to be “100 percent wet.” The jet touched down about halfway down the runway, where it could not stop in time and rolled through the end of the pavement. The aircraft slowed as it came into contact with the EMAS material but continued to roll through a barrier fence before coming to a complete stop near a four-lane road with traffic.

Just a few hours later at 5:10 p.m. EDT, a Bombardier Challenger 300 overran its runway at Boca Raton Airport (KBCT). The aircraft can be seen in video footage abruptly coming to a stop after sinking into the EMAS a short distance away from a busy intersection.

Two people were aboard the Gulfstream, and four passengers were on the Bombardier. No serious injuries were reported in either incident.

“[The]s incidents in Chicago and Boca Raton clearly demonstrate the lifesaving value of EMAS technology,” said FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford. “These two systems did exactly what they’re designed to do—stop aircraft safely when they go off the runway. This technology is making a real difference in preventing serious accidents.”

EMAS is crushable, lightweight material placed at the end of a runway in the event that an aircraft overruns their landing due to unforeseen circumstances like an emergency landing or wet pavement conditions. When an aircraft’s wheels hit the EMAS material, they sink into the surface, resulting in a slowdown and safe stop. According to the FAA, EMAS can halt planes going up to 70 knots, or 80 mph.

Currently, EMAS technology is installed on over 120 runways across the U.S. at 70 different airports. Twenty-four separate aircraft have had to utilize the system, resulting in the safe stoppage of 438 crew and passengers.