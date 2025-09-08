EMAS Halts Aircraft Overruns

Technology prevented two potential runway disasters in less than 24 hours last week.

Parris Clarke
[Credit: FAA]
[Credit: FAA]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Engineered Materials Arresting Systems (EMAS) successfully stopped two aircraft that overran runways at Chicago Executive Airport and Boca Raton Airport, preventing serious accidents.
  • Both incidents involved planes landing in wet conditions and highlight the life-saving potential of EMAS technology in preventing serious injury or fatalities during runway overruns.
  • EMAS is a crushable material placed at runway ends that slows and stops aircraft, effectively mitigating the impact of overruns.
  • Over 120 U.S. runways at 70 airports currently utilize EMAS technology, with a proven track record of safely stopping numerous aircraft and protecting hundreds of passengers and crew.
See a mistake? Contact us.

After overrunning their runways last week, two different aircraft came to a safe stop thanks to the installation of Engineered Materials Arresting System (EMAS) technology. 

The first incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. CDT Wednesday at Chicago Executive Airport (KPWK) involving a Gulfstream G150. The FAA stated that the Gulfstream was coming in from Baltimore/Washington International (KBWI) to Chicago, where a light rain had been falling. 

Audio from air traffic control (ATC) showed controllers deeming the runway to be “100 percent wet.” The jet touched down about halfway down the runway, where it could not stop in time and rolled through the end of the pavement. The aircraft slowed as it came into contact with the EMAS material but continued to roll through a barrier fence before coming to a complete stop near a four-lane road with traffic. 

Just a few hours later at 5:10 p.m. EDT, a Bombardier Challenger 300 overran its runway at Boca Raton Airport (KBCT). The aircraft can be seen in video footage abruptly coming to a stop after sinking into the EMAS a short distance away from a busy intersection. 

Two people were aboard the Gulfstream, and four passengers were on the Bombardier. No serious injuries were reported in either incident. 

“[The]s incidents in Chicago and Boca Raton clearly demonstrate the lifesaving value of EMAS technology,” said FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford. “These two systems did exactly what they’re designed to do—stop aircraft safely when they go off the runway. This technology is making a real difference in preventing serious accidents.”

EMAS is crushable, lightweight material placed at the end of a runway in the event that an aircraft overruns their landing due to unforeseen circumstances like an emergency landing or wet pavement conditions. When an aircraft’s wheels hit the EMAS material, they sink into the surface, resulting in a slowdown and safe stop. According to the FAA, EMAS can halt planes going up to 70 knots, or 80 mph.  

Currently, EMAS technology is installed on over 120 runways across the U.S. at 70 different airports. Twenty-four separate aircraft have had to utilize the system, resulting in the safe stoppage of 438 crew and passengers.  

Parris Clarke

Parris is a writer and content producer for Firecrown. When Parris isn't chasing stories, you can find him watching or playing basketball.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter

Get the latest Plane & Pilot Magazine stories delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE