Cirrus Announces New Trade-In Program

A new program is now available for Cirrus owners looking to trade in their current model or upgrade to a newer version, the upscale single-engine and personal jet manufacturer has announced.

The Cirrus Next program is designed to streamline the complexities many owners experience when they go to purchase a new aircraft. According to company officials, the new initiative will eliminate the hassle of having to manage two aircraft at once or remove the potential of a prolonged gap in ownership—two common situations faced when transitioning from one aircraft to the next.

The program is available for late-model SR Series aircraft and all generations of Cirrus Vision Jets.

“Cirrus Next eases the new aircraft upgrade process for SR Series and Vision Jet owners,” said Zean Nielsen, CEO of Cirrus Aircraft. “We are dedicated to simplifying aircraft ownership, and with Cirrus Next, we aim to complement new aircraft sales purchases and our network of brokers by removing barriers, uncertainty and downtime often associated with the transition.”

According to Cirrus, each aircraft traded in through Cirrus Next will be evaluated by a Cirrus expert using up-to-date market data to provide clients with a fair and competitive valuation, eliminating the need for showings or back-and-forth negotiations with brokers. During this process, Cirrus will align current trade-ins with new aircraft deliveries to ensure that flying can remain continuous.

For aviators looking to get into the Cirrus market at the pre-owned level, the company aims for the new initiative to provide an extra level of transparency to the process. Every pre-owned Cirrus aircraft traded in through the Cirrus Next program will undergo a factory evaluation and refurbishment, conducted by the manufacturer, to verify and maintain standards of quality.

Through Cirrus’s online, pre-owned market place, listings can be identified by whether or not they have been traded in through the program.

Cirrus said the new manufacturer-backed trade-in program will complement its existing network of authorized pre-owned brokers.