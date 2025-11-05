Bombardier Global 8000 Shatters Cabin Altitude Record

Bombardier’s upcoming business jet, the Global 8000, has achieved the lowest cabin altitude recorded for a production aircraft.

At a cruise altitude of 41,000 feet, the jet maintained a cabin altitude of just 2,691 feet, a figure verified during recent test flights and confirmed by the Canadian manufacturer this week.

Cabin altitude—the equivalent air pressure inside an aircraft—directly affects how passengers feel during flight. A lower cabin altitude translates to higher oxygen levels and less fatigue, making long-haul travel less taxing. For comparison, most commercial airliners operate with cabin altitudes between 5,000 and 8,000 feet.

According to Bombardier, with the achieved altitude mark, passengers flying in the Global 8000 will experience an atmosphere comparable to standing atop Dubai’s Burj Khalifa skyscraper rather than cruising in the thin air of the stratosphere.

“The ultimate comfort in the sky is feeling like you’re at home,” said Stephen McCullough, senior vice president of engineering and product development at Bombardier. “We have focused heavily on elevating the passenger experience, imperative priorities for ultra-long-range travel. With this industry benchmark for reduced cabin altitude, along with numerous other design features, we help passengers have the most comfortable inflight experiences in the industry.”

In addition to making breakthroughs on cabin altitude, the Global 8000 is set to be the world’s fastest business jet upon its certification, which company officials expect to be finalized later this year. At a top speed of Mach 0.95, the jet will be the fastest civil aviation aircraft since Concorde.

“The Global 8000 is truly the pinnacle of aviation engineering today,” said McCullough. “Offering the best combination of performance and comfort in the industry, we help our passengers have the most comfortable inflight experience.”

Beyond the technology, the program has implications for Canadian aerospace employment.

On Tuesday, Reuters reported that Bombardier hopes to add about 600 new jobs over the next few years as the Global 8000 enters full production at its facilities in Quebec. The job growth estimate comes as Canada announced it would immediately be removing a luxury tax on the sale of private planes.

The decision to nix the tax was made Tuesday as a part of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s budget proposal.