Aura Aero Kicks Off U.S. Expansion

French aircraft manufacturer Aura Aero officially opened its 11,000-square-foot production facility Wednesday at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University’s Research Park in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The facility will operate as the company’s U.S. headquarters and will serve as the hub for the rollout of its Integral program, a trio of traditional, tailwheel, and all-electric trainers that boast aerobatic capabilities. The site will also lay the future groundwork for the launch of Aura Aero’s hybrid-electric passenger aircraft, the ERA.

The first aircraft that will be produced at the new facility will be the Integral R, a two-seat, Lycoming-powered trainer designed for upset prevention and recovery training (UPRT). The aircraft received certification from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) in December and hopes to achieve FAA certification by the end of 2025.

Following production of the Integral R will be the S and E models, tailwheel and electric versions of the same trainer. Aura Aero is in the certification process with both the S and E models and aims to have both aircraft certified by both the EASA and FAA by the end of 2026.

Earlier this year at EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, Aura Aero announced it had received its first order for the Integral R from former aerobatic champion and competitor Michael Goulian. Along with his competitive past, Goulian operates a training facility in Bedford, Massachusetts, that offers aerobatic training, which the Integral R will presumably be a part of once he takes delivery.

“The opening of Aura Aero’s headquarters at Embry-Riddle’s Research Park marks a significant milestone in our collaboration with an innovative company shaping the future of sustainable aviation,” said ERAU [resident P. Barry Butler in the news release. “Aura Aero’s presence enhances our research ecosystem and offers unparalleled opportunities for students and faculty to engage directly with next-generation electric and hybrid-electric aircraft.”

The opening of the new facility also puts the manufacturer in a position to capture a share of the lucrative U.S. training market that is home to nearly 600 FAA-approved flight schools and over 75,000 pilots.

[Credit: Aura Aero]

But even given Wednesday’s announcement, the company still has its sights set on larger horizons.

In 2028, Aura Aero is planning to open a second facility in Florida, a 500,000-square-foot assembly line that will be one of multiple production sites across the globe for its 19-passenger, hybrid-electric regional aircraft, the ERA.

According to Aura Aero, the company has received over 650 letters of intent for the ERA, representing over $10.5 billion. As additional commitments are made, company officials expect American volumes to be around half of all placements.

The manufacturer credited Space Florida, the state’s aerospace economic development

agency, as a key player in bringing the project, which is expected to create over 1,000 jobs, to the Sunshine State.

“Congratulations to the teams at ERAU, Aura Aero, Space Florida, and Team Volusia for reaching this milestone in developing this unique partnership embedded into ERAU’s campus, and eventually leading to full manufacturing and product delivery, creating hundreds of high demand jobs in next-generation aviation technology,” said Florida Secretary of Commerce Alex Kelly. “This is a journey that began at the 2023 Paris Air Show, with the initial commitment announced at the 2024 Farnborough Air Show, and a commitment that came about because of an incredible team effort.”