A Day Late, but for Good Reason

This newsletter was supposed to land in your inbox Sunday.

Instead, I’m writing it a day late—because, quite honestly, life has been a little chaotic lately.

A few days ago, I had the opportunity to sit down for a Plane + Pilot Podcast interview with country music artist and fellow aviator Aaron Tippin. The conversation left me feeling energized and genuinely excited—not only to talk about aviation but to connect with someone whose songs I grew up listening to. It was also pretty incredible to discover we had some unexpected common ground, including our first “flight lessons” in DC-3s.

If you have a minute, I’d definitely encourage you to check out the podcast—new episodes are dropping every week.

While I’ve been busy writing, podcasting, and planning the May/June issue, I’ve also been spending a lot of time in the air.

Sunday, March 22, in particular, turned into a 7.5-hour day of flying. I headed out to Terlingua, Texas (T89) to retrieve a friend, with a perfectly timed diversion to the Airport Diner at T82 in Fredericksburg for lunch (where we managed to accidentally crash a Cirrus Owners and Pilots Association formation clinic). Thankfully, we showed up in a Cirrus SR20, so at least we looked like we belonged, even if we weren’t exactly on the guest list.

By the end of the day, I found myself especially thankful for the ability to fly—it saved what would have been about 12 hours of driving. It also served as a bit of a reprieve from the nonstop training I’ve been immersed in lately, although a two-hour instrument lesson later that evening quickly brought me back to reality.

That pretty much sums up the past few days—unexpected, a little hectic, and full of the kinds of moments you couldn’t plan even if you tried.

But in the middle of all of this something else has been happening. Instrument flying is finally clicking in a way it hasn’t before.

There’s a mix of excitement and nerves that comes with that realization, but more than anything, I feel ready. And I’m eagerly anticipating an upcoming check ride.

Even more exciting, I’ve officially committed to continuing my training toward a commercial rating. I’ll be doing that with C3 Air in Burnet, Texas, under the guidance of Ken Wittekiend and Abby Rodriguez, and I couldn’t be more excited for what’s ahead. Having the right people in your corner makes all the difference in this process, and I’m incredibly grateful to be stepping into this next phase with a team I trust.

So, yes, this newsletter is late.

But sometimes the delay reflects exactly what this journey looks like—long days, unexpected detours, meaningful conversations, and steady progress in the background.

Life is busy. Flying is demanding. Training can feel overwhelming. But it’s also incredibly worth it.

More coming soon—hopefully right on time next week.